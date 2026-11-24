Jonathan Frakes is opening up about his private battle with bladder cancer, revealing his diagnosis after 'keeping it in the family'.

The Star Trek actor revealed he had been diagnosed with the disease on the November 21, 2026 episode of his Dropping Names podcast, although did not specify when he had been diagnosed.

During the conversation with his co-host and surgeon, the 74-year-old, best known for playing Commander William T. Riker, spoke about the moment alarm bells started to ring.

Frakes explained that he first noticed something wasn't right while getting ready for a Star Trek convention in Phoenix.

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"My pee was pink," he recalled. However, the actor's first thought was that he may have eaten something which caused the color, but was advised to see a doctor.

Frakes noticed his 'pee was pink' (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

The Star Trek then underwent a cystoscopy, and later found out he had cancer in his bladder. Cystoscopy's are the most common tests use to diagnose bladder cancer. According to Cleveland Clinic, doctors 'use a flexible lighted tube to view the inside of the bladder'. During the procedure, they may take tissue or fluid samples for testing.

"If we didn't get to it fast, it would have gone to the muscle in the bladder," he said.

The Hollywood star underwent surgery three days later, and subsequently underwent weekly Chemoimmunotherapy.

However, doctors noticed something else during surgery, telling Frakes that his prostate was 'the size of a small town'. Despite concerns, his results showed that there was no sign of prostate cancer, although the star still underwent prostate surgery.

“When I needed to have the prostate surgery, it was because I had already had the cancer in the bladder, and we don’t want to do anything to threaten that bladder,” he said.

Frakes spoke about his surgery following his diagnosis (Dropping Names with Brent and Jonny/YouTube)

Symptoms of bladder cancer

As per Cleveland Clinic, symptoms of bladder cancer include:

Blood in your urine

Pain when urinating

Needing to urinate more frequently

Having trouble peeing

Males aged 55 and older are most likely to be diagnosed with the illness, with smokers being at a higher risk of developing the disease.

Frequent bladder or urinary tract infections can also increase the risk.

Bladder cancer is the tenth leading cause of cancer death in the United States, according to the American Cancer Society. The chance of women dying from bladder cancer is about 1 in 333 (about 0.3 percent), while the chance that any man will die due to the disease is estimated to be around 1 in 125 (0.8% percent).







