A Catholic priest in Pennsylvania has called on people to cancel their Netflix subscriptions over a new series he says mocks the faith.

Father Louis Monica, of St. Pius X Church in Broomall, spoke out during a homily, in a video shared by Catholic Vote on X.

He warned Catholics against staying silent when their faith is ‘ridiculed’, and singled out the Netflix series The Body.

“Friends, I read an article today about something that has me deeply troubled,” he said. “A new show that was produced by Netflix and is a complete mockery of the Catholic faith.”

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He continued: “They take shots at the Blessed Virgin Mary. They go after the sacraments, the Eucharist is a brunt of many jokes. They go after the Catholic school system, our veneration of the saints. Everything's on the table.”





Monica also criticized what he described as a reluctance among Christians to challenge attacks on their religion. “Friends, why are they picking on us? Because for so long we've done nothing,” he said.

He pointed to a boycott campaign backed by Catholic Vote, suggesting collective action could send a powerful message to Netflix. “Catholic Vote, which is an organization in the United States, they're calling for a similar boycott to remind Netflix and those who are in similar positions that we're not going to take this,” he said.

“With one click, we can remind the world that we're a force to be reckoned with. And we're not going to sit by and let this happen.”

Father Louis Monica is from St. Pius X Church in Broomall, Pennsylvania. (Catholic Voice)

What is Netflix's The Body about?

Created by Quinn Shephard, the eight-part series is set in 2004 and centers on a group of teenage girls at a Catholic school. Their friendships are tested by the pressure to fit in on the dance team, the Lions.

A Halloween initiation goes badly wrong, leaving Grace (Sofia Wylie) in a coma after taking ecstasy. Team captain Anya (Kristina Bogic) and ambitious outsider Lisbeth (Geena Meszaros) then cover up what happened.

As mysterious visions emerge, Grace comes to be revered as a saint. Meanwhile, Lisbeth, whose father belonged to a controversial snake-handling religious cult, manipulates her classmates.

The controversy centers on the show's use of Catholic imagery and its depiction of religious beliefs alongside sexuality, teenage rebellion and disturbing supernatural events.

The Body is an eight-part Netflix series created by Quinn Shephard. (Netflix)

Why are people petitioning Netflix to remove The Body?

A petition hosted by CitizenGO calls on Netflix to withdraw the series, with its organizers describing The Body as blasphemous and anti-Catholic. They object in particular to its treatment of prayer, religious rituals and imagery associated with the Devil.

At the time of writing, 168,496 people have signed, and organizers are hoping to reach 200,000.

Fans have gone the other way. A separate Change.org petition urges Netflix to renew The Body for a second season, praising its storytelling, characters and LGBTQ+ representation.

UNILAD has approached Netflix for comment