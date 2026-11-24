Imagine not seeing the sun for two months, well that is the reality for the 4,573 residents who live in this Alaskan town.

Utqiagvik saw its last bit of sunlight last week until 23rd January 2027 due to the polar night, a geographical phenomenon which occurs in the Northern and Southernmost regions of the Earth where the sun remains below the horizon for the entire day.

As a result, towns such as Utqiagvik are plunged into darkness from mid-November to mid-January, while the summer brings midnight sun, with daylight stretching on for up to 84 consecutive days.

Residents can look forward to a few hours of 'civil twilight' during the winter, which is where the sun rises a tiny amount above the horizon, though it's nothing like the standard winter many Americans are accustomed to.

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Utqiagvik is home to under 5,000 people (John Moore/Getty Images)

Temperatures in the Alaskan town are usually below zero during these months, while Utqiagvik's cloudy reputation means they also experience ice fog.

Its residents rely on artificial lighting, the moon, stars and even the northern lights to live a normal life as school and businesses remain open as usual.

Eben W. Hopson, a lifelong resident of Utqiagvik, spoke of life in the town with UNILAD in 2025.

“I was born and raised here,” he told us. “I don’t ever see myself living somewhere else. This is home. This is where I want to raise my kids and my grandkids.”

Eben explained 'it’s not fully pitch black' during the winter months, adding: “If you’re above 67.5 degrees on the Earth’s axis, when it tilts one way, there’s no sunlight."

Eben has spent his whole life in the Alaskan town (EbenWHopson/Instagram)

Remarkably life doesn't really change despite the polar night, with the resident explaining: "Nothing really changes. We just keep moving forward and going on with our daily lives.

"If you live here year-round and you’re engaged in cultural activities, it’s just work, sewing, hunting, fishing. You stay busy.”

Utqiaġvik Mayor Asisaun Toovak echoed the resident's views, saying the community has adapted to make the most of the extreme climates.

Utqiagvik is found in Northern Alaska (UNILAD/Google Maps)

"[I’m] kind of looking forward to it. I feel that it's time for some good rest," she told Time Magazine in 2024.

However, you can't beat a bit of sunshine, and Toovak revealed the local college holds a 'welcome the sun back dance' in January ahead of the sun reappearing.

"Seeing drumming and dancing in our traditional song and dance is very healing for people," the mayor added.