Guy A. Fortt recorded a motion capture performance for GTA 6 years ago, and he now says he has no idea which character he played.

Motion capture is the tech studios use to record a real actor’s body movements and facial expressions, using those small reflective markers to map them directly onto a 3D video game character.

The actor is named in the game's credits and has now asked players to help him find out who he's playing and where he features in the blockbuster game.

Fortt explained the situation in a video. “So, I was a motion capture actor on GTA 6, but I don’t know who the hell I am,” he said.

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“I auditioned about four or five years ago, they put the balls all over my body and face I was [gesturing], and then I forgot all about it.”

He added: “Then I get a random email telling me that I’m in GTA 6. This is where I need your help.”

Other GTA 6 cast members have shared similar stories since the game's November 19 launch. Radio voice actor Issa Lopez told Page Six that she had to sign a 'humongous' NDA, had her lines flash briefly on a screen during recording before disappearing, and didn't even know she shared a radio station with Bad Bunny until months later.

In an update posted the day after his video, Fortt said three million players were searching for his character. (Rockstar)

Fortt said he doesn't play games and doesn't own a console, so he is relying on players to track down the character for him.

Despite his uncertainty, Fortt does have a couple of leads for gamers on the hunt for his character.

He recalled being behind a counter during the recording, and said the lead characters came in and spoke to him while he had the motion capture markers on his face.

“All I know is I was behind the counter, I was standing there,” he continued.

“I know the leads came in, they were talking to me [and] I had balls and stuff all over my face, and I was talking to them about something.”

Fortt says he auditioned for GTA 6 about four or five years ago before receiving an email saying he had been included in the game. (Rockstar Games)

In an update posted the following day, Fortt said three million players were now searching for his character. He also admitted he hadn't known what Grand Theft Auto was, or how big it was, before the response.

However, despite the community's efforts, Fortt's character had not been identified at the time of writing.

Fortt, 63, previously appeared as a guard in television series The Sopranos and Jessica Jones. His confusion stems from Rockstar Games’ notoriously strict secrecy during production.

Before he became an 'actor' he worked in the fire service.

Performers are routinely kept in the dark about their roles - for example, Red Dead Redemption 2 star Roger Clark only knew he needed cowboy boots for his audition.