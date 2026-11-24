Warning: This article contains discussion of child abuse which some readers may find distressing.

Kevin Franke is speaking out ahead of the parole hearing for his ex-wife, Ruby Franke's parole hearing.

Last week, Ruby Franke's daughter, Shari, released a statement ahead of the parole hearings for her mother and her mentor, Jodi Hildebrandt.

In 2023, the couple pleaded guilty to four counts of child abuse against two of Ruby's children.

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They received four consecutive sentences of one to 15 years in prison. However, they both have parole hearings set for December 7 at the Utah State Correctional Facility.

After Shari asked the parole board to deny both Jodi and Ruby's hearings, describing her mother as a 'monster', Ruby's now ex-husband Kevin has released his own statement in support of his daughter.

Kevin Franke has spoken out ahead of the parole hearing of his ex-wife, Ruby (Instagram)

'I had no idea that I was in such an abusive and toxic marriage'

"I am writing you to make a statement regarding my feelings on the upcoming parole hearing for my former wife Ruby Franke," Kevin's lengthy statement, posted to his Facebook page began. "I am not speaking for my children as they intend to submit their own statements to you. Therefore, these are my own words and feelings.

“Thus far, it has taken over three years of weekly (and often more) intense psychological therapy and psychiatric clinical care for me to get to the place that I am currently following my more than 20 years of marriage to that woman.

"To put it bluntly, I was a mess. I had no idea that I was in such an abusive and toxic marriage, but I’ve come to learn that is common for individuals who are in the middle of it," he continued.

Ruby and Kevin tied the knot in 2000, and divorced in March 2025, after approximately 24 years of marriage. They share six children together, and featured in the family's YouTube channel, 8 Passengers.

Kevin said he 'had no idea that he was in such an abusive and toxic marriage' (PEOPLE/YouTube)

A plea to keep his former wife in prison

In the statement, Kevin, who has since re-married, said he 'learned two things about Ruby' during their marriage.

"(1) she is a master of complying with whatever authority figure she has decided to place on a pedestal, and (2) what you see on the outside is not a reliable indicator of what she is on the inside," he penned.

Kevin continued to say that he 'does not believe 'that four years in jail or prison is sufficient to even make a dent in the narcissistic armor that woman has covered herself with throughout her life'.

He also added that his children were 'in a good place' since Ruby had been out of their lives.

“I am asking you to please keep my former wife in prison until no earlier than the time when my youngest child, who Ruby knowingly and calculatingly starved, tied up, pushed into the sun for hours, and humiliatingly shaved her head over months’ time is 18 years old," he concluded the statement. At the time of writing, their youngest child is 13 years old.

Ruby Franke and Jodi Hildebrandt's parole hearing will be held in December (Washington County Sheriff’s Office)

'She used to make my life a living hell'

In a separate statement, Kevin addressed Jodie's parole hearing, stating he is 'personally aware of the danger and damage that woman can cause'.

"What is not documented in the case file for the crimes committed against my children are the ways and methods she used to make my life a living hell during those 13 months that she kept me in total isolation - an island among the other islands that were her clients and ‘patients’ she was treating," he wrote about the councillor and business partner of his former wife.

Kevin continued to say that Jodie 'broke and shattered his world' calling her 'incredibly dangerous'.

"This woman is dangerous and should be behind bars for a very long time. Few know Jodi as well as I do, and I assure you that she is a very dangerous individual to society," Kevin concluded his statement.

If you’ve been affected by any of these issues or want to speak to someone in confidence regarding the welfare of a child, the Childhelp USA National Child Abuse Hotline (1-800-4-A-CHILD (1-800-422-4453) operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and receives calls from throughout the United States, Canada, US Virgin Islands, Guam and Puerto Rico.