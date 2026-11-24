Warning: This article contains discussion of sexual assault and rape which some readers may find distressing.

Gisèle Pelicot has said she's 'deeply shocked' after nude pictures of herself were used without her consent to promote a book about coercive control.

Pelicot's ex-husband, Dominique Pelicot, was jailed for 20 years in 2024 after he was found guilty of aggravated rape, attempted aggravated rape of the wife of one of the co-accused, and taking indecent images of his daughter and his daughters-in-law.

For years, he drugged and raped his then-wife, as well as allowing other men to rape her while she was unconscious.

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“I am deeply shocked that images from the most intimate part of my private life are being displayed and exploited for commercial purposes,” Pelicot told broadcaster BFM TV after nude images of her were reportedly sent to the media.

“I refuse to let my privacy become an advertising tool.”

Gisèle Pelicot has spoken out (Hara Kaur/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Women of the Year)

“Today I find myself once again humiliated, exposed and hurt,” she added. “As if the ordeal of the trial had not been enough.”

Pelicot said she would pursue legal action against Tinbad publishing house and the author, Sabine Prokhoris, who wrote about the 73-year-old's case in one chapter of the book.

French media reported that the publisher emailed nude photos of Pelicot taken by her ex-husband to some media outlets to promote the essay.

Tinbad has since issued an apology after 'an unfortunate and inappropriate communication' and stated it would no longer print or promote the book beyond the 280 copies already in circulation.

"We offer our sincerest apologies to Ms Gisèle Pelicot," Tinbad said in a statement on its website, while also apologizing to the author.

Gisèle Pelicot explained that she feels 'exposed and hurt' (Valery HACHE/AFP via Getty Images)

They stated 'no images of rape or pornographic videos' were sent to the media.

Prokhoris, the author of the essay, told AFP that she placed 'full responsibility' for the 'inappropriate' campaign on Tinbad.

Christophe Bigot, Pelicot's lawyer, said she was 'devastated by what happened' and claimed the book 'calls into question her status as a victim'.

Pelicot's ex-husband was convicted alongside 50 other men two years ago in a case that made worldwide headlines.

The activist decided to waive her right to anonymity to show that 'shame has to change sides' from the victims to attackers, BBC News reports.

UNILAD has contacted Tinbad and Prokhoris for further comment.

If you've been affected by any of the issues in this article, you can contact The National Sexual Assault Hotline on 800.656.HOPE (4673), available 24/7. Or you can chat online via online.rainn.org.