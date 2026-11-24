A father has tragically lost his life after slipping and falling 500 feet following an attempt to rescue his son on an icy mountain, his family have said.

Guillermo Alejandro Batres was out hiking with his son on Mount Baden-Powell in Southern California on Sunday (November 22) when the tragic incident happened.

The victim's niece, Jennifer, penned in a GoFundMe: "On Sunday, November 22, Guillermo was hiking with his son during an attempt to summit Mount Baden-Powell when his son slipped and fell. As Guillermo tried to help him up, he slipped on ice and fell approximately 500 feet down a steep gulch.

"Guillermo died in the fall, leaving his family shocked, grieving, and facing an unimaginable loss."

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The dad fell 500 feet (GoFundMe)

Jennifer explained that the fundraiser was created to 'help Guillermo Alejandro Batres’s family with funeral expenses and other financial expenses during this incredibly difficult time'.

It continued: "Jennifer is asking for support in any way people can give, whether through a donation or by keeping Guillermo’s loved ones in their thoughts. If donating is not possible, please consider sharing this fundraiser with others.

"Every act of kindness will help ease some of the burden on the family as they mourn and begin to navigate life without Guillermo.

"Thank you for standing with Guillermo Alejandro Batres’s family and offering comfort during this painful time."

AV Scanner News, a local outlet, states authorities received a call around 10:09 am local time on Sunday after the hikers experienced difficulties following an encounter with snow and ice.

UNILAD has reached out to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department for comment.

Guillermo Alejandro Batres died after trying to rescue his son (@dreamer4ultratrail/Instagram)

Authorities have not independently confirmed the family's account of the tragic incident.

While the GoFundMe stated Batres had completed the challenging hike before, Mount Baden-Powell is considered to be one of the more notorious hikes, especially when snow and ice form in the colder months.

Cris Hazzard, a hiking expert based in Southern California, told Outside: "On this mountain, there’s no room for error if you slip when it’s snowy or icy out.

"If you slip in the summer, you probably just fall on your butt, maybe go down some gravel. You slip in the winter, you’re going down hundreds, if not thousands, of feet."

He added: "If you are experienced and you know the dangers, there’s still a higher risk of something going wrong than there would be without that snow or ice, regardless of how careful you are."

A lover of the great outdoors, Batres was a United Endurance Sports Coaching Academy ultra running coach who would prepare athletes for long races and marathons.

He also sold his own sneaker cleaner products.