NBC helicopter explodes into flames after going down near scene of fatal California bus tragedy
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NBC helicopter explodes into flames after going down near scene of fatal California bus tragedy

First responders rushed to the scene after a chopper went down near the site of a fatal Los Angeles transit bus crash.

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Featured Image Credit: Blake Fagan / AFP via Getty Images

Topics: US News, California, Los Angeles

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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