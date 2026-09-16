NBC helicopter explodes into flames after going down near scene of fatal California bus tragedy

Emergency personnel in Los Angeles have responded to a second major transportation disaster in a single day after an NBC4 news helicopter crashed in Chatsworth, near the active scene of an earlier fatal transit collision.

The aviation incident occurred in the northwest San Fernando Valley community, directly within the perimeter of where local authorities had been conducting investigations into a catastrophic, deadly collision involving a public commuter bus that occurred earlier in the morning.

According to preliminary reports from the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) and emergency dispatchers, multiple units, including heavy rescue equipment and urban search-and-rescue teams, were immediately deployed to the area following 911 calls reporting a downed aircraft.

Smoke was visible rising near the transit corridor where police tape, road closures, and forensic units were still actively processing the debris field from the earlier fatal bus incident.

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Emergency services rushed to the scene to try and combat the flames while checking for survivors (ABC7)

The proximity of the two distinct crashes has created an unprecedented logistical challenge for local first responders, who were already managing extensive traffic diversions and securing the original collision zone.

Several major thoroughfares in the Chatsworth area were placed under hard closures to permit unobstructed access for incoming ambulances, fire engines, and crash investigation personnel.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) were promptly notified of the downed aircraft, as is standard procedure for all domestic aviation incidents.

Federal investigators are tasked with determining the operational classification of the helicopter—whether private, chartered, commercial, or local municipal aircraft—along with its flight trajectory, maintenance history, and environmental conditions at the time of impact.

Breaking the news live on air, anchor Colleen Williams tearfully told audiences: “We have lost contact with our people." In a further update, a short while later, it was confirmed that News Chopper 4 was the aircraft that had crashed.

Authorities have not yet released official confirmation regarding the exact number of occupants on board the aircraft or the full extent of injuries and fatalities resulting from the helicopter crash.

However in an update from the LAFD, three people have been determined dead on the scene, and one individual has been taken to a local hospital in grave condition.

The double catastrophe has sent shockwaves through the quiet San Fernando Valley suburb, leaving local residents grappling with two severe, high-profile accidents occurring in virtually the exact same footprint just hours apart.

Emergency operations remain ongoing at the location, with the Los Angeles Police Department urging residents and motorists to avoid the surrounding area entirely while fire rescue crews continue containment efforts and federal investigators secure the crash perimeter.