With Thanksgiving being just a matter of days away, many people are packing their bags to go see loved ones for the holidays.

Phone charger? Check. Toothbrush? Check. 200 pairs of underpants in case of several toilet-related emergencies that probably won't happen? Check.

Most things you pack for vacation are no-brainers, but if you're thinking about traveling with food then it's highly advised you double check what you can and can't take through security in your carry-on.

Of course we all know that we can't take a giant bottle of soda onboard a plane with us, but a lot of us won't know what the rules are when it comes to Thanksgiving favorites like cranberry sauce, pies, cakes, and dinner rolls while traveling (myself included).

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Here's the good news: there's a lot you can actually take through on the basis they meet specific requirements. The bad news? You'll need a check in bag if you're wanting to travel with your mom's homemade gravy.

Best leave the cranberry sauce at home, folks (Getty Stock Image)

Items that can go through TSA checkpoints

Last year, the TSA issued a polite reminder to travelers about what they're allowed to take through a checkpoint, those things being:

Baked goods – homemade or store-bought pies, cakes, cookies, brownies and other sweet treats.

Meats – turkey, chicken, ham, steak (frozen, cooked or uncooked).

Stuffing – cooked or uncooked, in a box or in a bag.

Mac ‘n Cheese – must be solid and already cooked in a pan, or passengers may travel with the ingredients to cook at their destination.

Fresh vegetables – potatoes, yams, broccoli, green beans, Brussels sprouts, cauliflower, beets, radishes, carrots, squash, greens.

Fresh fruit – apples, pears, pineapple, lemons, limes, cranberries, blueberries, strawberries, bananas, kiwi.

Candy

Spices

There's some requirements when it comes to casseroles. If it's solid, it can be brought in either carry-on or checked luggage. If the casserole contains liquid or semi-liquid components (for example soups, sauces, or gravy), those components must comply with the TSA's 3-1-1 liquids, aerosols and gels rule.

TSA's liquids, aerosols, and gels rule

The TSA states on its website: "Each passenger may carry liquids, gels and aerosols in travel-size containers that are 3.4 ounces or 100 milliliters.

"Each passenger is limited to one quart-size bag of liquids, gels and aerosols. Common travel items that must comply with the 3-1-1 liquids rule include toothpaste, shampoo, conditioner, mouthwash and lotion."

Items that can't go through TSA checkpoints

Cranberry sauce – homemade or canned are spreadable, so check them.

Gravy – homemade or in a jar/can.

Canned fruits or vegetables – with liquid in the cans, travelers should pack in a checked bag.

Preserves, jams and jellies

Maple syrup

Wine, champagne, sparking apple cider

If you want to travel with these items, you'll have to put them in checked baggage rather than a carry-on.