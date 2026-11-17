Warning: This article contains discussion of child abuse which some readers may find distressing.

Shari Franke, the daughter of former YouTuber and convicted child abuser Ruby Franke, has broken her silence ahead of parole hearings for her mother and her mentor, Jodi Hildebrandt.

Ruby and Jodi were sentenced in February 2024 on four counts of aggravated child abuse after they pleaded guilty to four counts of child abuse against two of Ruby Franke's children, though that did not include Shari.

They both received four consecutive sentences of one to 15 years in prison. They will have their parole hearings in early December at the Utah State Correctional Facility.

Advert

Now, Shari Franke has broken her silence - confirming she won't be in attendance, but has publicly shared the statement she sent the parole board on Instagram.

Ruby Franke's parole hearing will be held on December 7 (Washington County Sheriff’s Office)

'She has been a monster her entire adult life'

"It's been four years since I last talked face to face with Ruby. It was the most stressful experience of my life," the statement began. "She told me that through my speaking out against her publicly, I didn't want to be part of the family.

"For the next year, I was cut off from all my siblings, but I couldn't shake the feeling that something terrible was happening. I want them to know I fought for them. I called the police, I called CPS, I spoke to lawyers. And Ruby and Jodi evaded all of them," she claimed.

Franke went on to say she 'will never accept Ruby's apology', and has had to 'struggle with what forgiveness means over the last 4 years'.

"She has been a monster her entire adult life, and there's no way that's changed in 3 years."

Weekly nightmares of her mother's abuse

"She is not in prison for what she did to me or my brother Chad growing up, but she has never taken accountability for that. I was forced to watch and listen to her beat my brother Chad mercilessly, I would slide him tissues under the door for the bloody noses she gave him, and we would often talk together about calling CPS on our own mother," Franke continued to allege.

Franke also revealed she had been in therapy for three years, and continues 'to have nightmares at least weekly of being trapped back in Ruby's home, trying to save my siblings from her'.

"But I try to live my life in a way where her voice in my head has no influence on the choices I make. That is forgiveness for me," she continued.

"Three years cannot fix a lifetime of hurt," Franke said further down in the statement.

She said that for the first time in their lives, her family is 'happy' (Instagram/@sharifranke)

'To Jodi, my feelings are more simple'

In a shorter message to Jodi, Franke claimed she had 'reportedly tried to take back her plea deal' while calling her 'one of the most dangerous people I know'.

Franke further alleged that Jodi made her feel 'small and insignificant' when the pair did counselling together.

"My advice to her would be to follow her own teachings: be vulnerably humble, impeccably honest, and personally responsible," she concluded the message.

Franke asked the parole board to deny both Jodi and Ruby's hearings, adding: "For the first time in our lives, my family is happy. We are happy without Ruby. Even if she got out, I fear she would try to insert herself into our lives directly or indirectly, despite the fact she has no contact order."

If you’ve been affected by any of these issues or want to speak to someone in confidence regarding the welfare of a child, the Childhelp USA National Child Abuse Hotline (1-800-4-A-CHILD (1-800-422-4453) operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and receives calls from throughout the United States, Canada, US Virgin Islands, Guam and Puerto Rico.