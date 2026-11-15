Trump points finger at Biden as he finally breaks silence on mass FAA flight grounding
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Trump points finger at Biden as he finally breaks silence on mass FAA flight grounding

It comes after US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy described the country's air traffic control system as ‘incredibly old’

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Topics: Donald Trump, Joe Biden, US News, Travel

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha is a journalist at UNILAD, who specializes in celebrity and TV content, while also covering breaking news, health, and American politics. Before joining UNILAD, she worked as a TV Writer at OK! Magazine and The Mirror.

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