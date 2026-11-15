Adopted women discover they're separated sisters after playing against each other in softball game

A teenager who competed in a school sports tournament was left stunned after discovering someone on the opposing team was actually her long-lost sister.

Samantha Rensvold was adopted as a baby and had always known she had a sister named Kyann, but she knew very little else about her.

However, during a softball tournament in Montana last year, the universe intervened.

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The 19-year-old was playing when a teammate noticed her uncanny resemblance to a girl playing for the opposing team.

"She was like, 'You look like this girl I play high school with. Are you adopted?'" Samantha recalled during an appearance on This Morning.

"And I was like, 'Yeah, I'm adopted.' And everything just started connecting that we were born in the same town."

Samantha knew her biological sister was slightly younger than her, and the pieces of the puzzle quickly started falling into place.

However, it all happened mid-game against 18-year-old Kyann so she couldn't go and ask her.

"I just had to keep playing the game against Kyann without being able to confirm. It was the craziest thing ever," Samantha laughed.

After the final pitch was thrown, the girls' adoptive mothers spoke and confirmed they were biological sisters.

Reflecting on the moment, Kyann said: "It was just such a crazy feeling and 'cause I would never imagine that happening like that day, so, it was just so surreal."

While Kyann's team won the softball game, the pair - who grew up 400 miles apart - have since spent time bonding and discovering just how much they actually have in common.

Beyond their shared passion for softball, the teenagers listen to the exact same music and share a similar sense of humor.

Samantha (left) and Kyann only discovered they were sisters thanks to a softball tournament (This Morning/ITV)

Samantha continued: "I just think our humor is one of the biggest things. Like, it's so easy to get along with each other cause we just we kind of just laugh at everything. It's always a fun time."

The teenagers also share an older biological brother, who was excited to finally reunite with both of his sisters at once.

"We met up at actually a softball tournament that both me and Kyann were playing at. So, he got to watch both of us," Samantha added.

The sisters currently live apart in Washington and North Dakota, but they stay in constant contact via text messages.

Both Kyann and Samantha have grown up without a sister, so speaking about what it means to now have one, Kyann said: Yeah, I just love it having a sister 'cause I grew up with only one older brother and I've always wanted a sister, so now it's just like so great."

While Samantha replied: "Being able to talk to her about anything. Like if there's something during my day where I'm like, 'I need to tell somebody', I'm like, 'oh, I can just tell my sister now'. And it's just

so fun - especially because we're so close in age that it feels like [she's] not only a sister, but like a friend, too."