Adopted women discover they're separated sisters after playing against each other in softball game
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Adopted women discover they're separated sisters after playing against each other in softball game

The sisters were both adopted as babies and grew up 400 miles apart in different states, and only discovered each other thanks to softball

Joe Yates

Joe Yates

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Featured Image Credit: This Morning/ITV

Topics: US News, Parenting

Joe Yates
Joe Yates

Joe is a journalist for UNILAD, who particularly enjoys writing about crime. He has worked in journalism for five years, and has covered everything from murder trials to celeb news.

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