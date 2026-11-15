Kim Jong Un makes significant change to North Korea's national flag in latest move to reshape country
Home>News>World News

Kim Jong Un makes significant change to North Korea's national flag in latest move to reshape country

It's not the only change the North Korean leader has made in the last few years

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Contributor/Getty Images

Topics: North Korea, Kim Jong-un, World News

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha is a journalist at UNILAD, who specializes in celebrity and TV content, while also covering breaking news, health, and American politics. Before joining UNILAD, she worked as a TV Writer at OK! Magazine and The Mirror.

You might also like

Choose your content: