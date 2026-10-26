Reason why Kim Jong Un visited China as new images emerge following death rumors
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Reason why Kim Jong Un visited China as new images emerge following death rumors

False rumors circulated after the supreme leader had not made any public appearances for several days

Mia Williams

Mia Williams

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Featured Image Credit: KCNA VIA KNS / AFP via Getty Images

Topics: Kim Jong-un, World News, North Korea, China

Mia Williams
Mia Williams

Mia is an NCTJ-trained journalist at UNILAD with a BA (Hons) in Multimedia Journalism, reporting across US news, entertainment, celebrity, health, human interest and more. Before joining UNILAD as a journalist in 2026, she freelanced across the LADbible Group titles. Alongside her journalism, Mia is a proud NCTJ Ambassador and documentary producer, having worked on projects for the BBC and Channel 5, including Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over USA.

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