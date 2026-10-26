Reason why Kim Jong Un visited China as new images emerge following death rumors

Kim Jong Un visited China for the first time in more than a year on Saturday (October 24), as North Korean media published new images of the supreme leader following false rumors of his death.

New images show the 42-year-old dictator crossing a newly opened bridge, linking North Korea’s city of Sinuiju with Dandong, in China’s Liaoning province, during a surprise visit this weekend.

The trip served as a chance for Kim to reaffirm ties with North Korea’s most important economic ally, honour Chinese soldiers, and signal a renewed push for closer cooperation between the two nations.

During the trip, he visited a Korean War memorial in Dandong, where he laid a floral tribute to Chinese soldiers who fought alongside North Korean troops, before touring a local automobile factory with senior Chinese official, Wang Huning.

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The supreme leader made an unexpected visit. (CCTV+/VCG via Getty Images)

The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) released a series of new images of the nation's leader, which picture him in discussion with military officials.

The visit is the latest step in Kim’s increasingly ambitious foreign policy, as he looks to strengthen Pyongyang’s relationships with Beijing and Moscow and forge a united front against the US in what he has branded a 'new Cold War'.

While he previously met with President Trump in Singapore in 2018 and Hanoi in 2019, efforts to negotiate a lasting agreement over North Korea’s nuclear weapons programme ultimately failed to produce a breakthrough between the two world leaders.

The unexpected visit comes just days after false rumors circulated online that the supreme leader had died.

Unconfirmed reports suggested that Kim had suffered a fatal brain hemorrhage, which led to intelligence agencies across the world to closely monitor his isolated regime.

The dictator came into power in 2011. (CCTV+/VCG via Getty Images)

Pyongyang were quick to discount the claims, as they released photos of him touring a clothing and footwear exhibition last week.

North Korea’s tightly controlled media operates under strict state censorship, with news outlets serving as mouthpieces for the regime and offering little independent reporting or scrutiny of the country’s leadership.

Just days ago, Kim called for his army to prepare so that 'the goal of the new-era military build-up' can be achieved.

"Let us build the strongest ​army and ​speed up ⁠a military revolution in our style," he said, during a two-day meeting in the country's capital, Pyongyang.

Earlier this year, North Korea’s ruling party set out its priorities for the next five years, where the leader pledged to strengthen the country’s conventional military forces, while reaffirming his commitment to expanding its nuclear weapons and missile programmes.