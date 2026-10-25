These 30 baby names are at risk of going extinct by next year

Numerous classic baby names are predicted to become obsolete by 2027, while others have remained in the top 100 for at least 20 years.

Baby names come in and out of fashion all the time, with some proving timeless classics, while others gradually fall out of favor with every generation of new parents.

While monikers that were once hugely popular can eventually disappear from birth registers, others have managed to stand the test of time.

And as we look ahead to 2027, a number of traditional names are predicted to become increasingly rare, potentially marking the end of an era for some once-beloved choices.

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Experts at Nuby analyzed 25 years of data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) to identify the 10 baby names most at risk of disappearing in the UK by 2026 - and Sheldon tops the list.

Sheldon is the name most at risk of disappearing next year, with just three boys given the name last year.

Giles follows closely in second, with its popularity falling by 93 percent since it first peaked in 1997.

Karen ranks third, despite seeing the biggest decline in popularity, with registrations down 95 percent from its peak.

Some names are set to become totally extinct in 2027. (Getty Stock Images)

Jazmin follows in fourth place, with just five babies given the name in 2024.

Welsh name, Aled, takes fifth place, while Akshay ranks sixth after falling 88 percent from its peak.

Barry and Carwyn follow in seventh and eighth place, respectively.

Karis ranks ninth, with just seven babies given the name in 2024, while Lyndon rounds out the top 10 with eight registrations.

The data has been tracked for over two decades. (Getty Stock Images)

The list also features several boys' names that were once hugely popular, including Derek, Craig, Tyrone, Gareth and Steven, all of which have seen a fall from grace in recent years.

Following the study, James Russell-Watson, Head of Marketing at the company, said: “From our research we can see parents today are looking for baby names that feel modern and timeless, and that names that may remind people of older generations are being chosen less and less.

"Popularity of these names is forever changing, and can be influenced hugely by pop culture moments and popular TV shows."

At the other end of the scale, Olivia and Muhammad remain among the UK's most popular baby names, topping the latest rankings for girls and boys in England and Wales, respectively.

Other popular names include Noah, Oliver, George and Leo for boys, while Amelia, Isla, Lily and Freya remain firm favorites for girls.