These 30 baby names are at risk of going extinct by next year
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These 30 baby names are at risk of going extinct by next year

One has seen a 94 per cent drop since its peak in 1996

Mia Williams

Mia Williams

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Featured Image Credit: Getty Stock Images

Topics: Parenting, UK News

Mia Williams
Mia Williams

Mia is an NCTJ-trained journalist at UNILAD with a BA (Hons) in Multimedia Journalism, reporting across US news, entertainment, celebrity, health, human interest and more. Before joining UNILAD as a journalist in 2026, she freelanced across the LADbible Group titles. Alongside her journalism, Mia is a proud NCTJ Ambassador and documentary producer, having worked on projects for the BBC and Channel 5, including Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over USA.

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