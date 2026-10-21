The top 100 baby names in the US have been revealed for another year, with several key trends expected to shape the choices parents make in 2027.

Choosing a unique name for a newborn is becoming increasingly challenging, as traditional names continue to make a comeback year on year, while new and inventive monikers emerge with every generation.

And with so many parents looking for something distinctive for their little ones, predicting which names will stand out in the coming years is no easy task.

However, the latest ranking of America's most popular baby names has been released, with the top two names holding on to their positions from 2025.

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Noah remains in the top spot. (UNILAD)

Olivia and Noah have retained their spots as the most popular girls and boys names in the US, while Olivia and Muhammad top the respective rankings in the UK.

Among boys, the most popular names after Noah were Liam, Oliver, Elijah and Mateo.

And for girls, Eliana climbed five spots to become the second most popular name, while Evelyn returned to the top 10.

The most popular name for both genders remains the same as last year. (Getty Stock Images)

Leah slipped 22 places to 102nd, while Brooklyn saw an even bigger drop, falling 29 spots to 116th.

And interestingly, Dean entered the top 100 for the first time this century, after falling between the 1950s and 1960s.

But one name in particular saw huge gains this year, as Magnolia climbed 40 spots, according to the new list.

Steph Coffield, a baby name advisor at BabyCenter, highlighted several trends that have emerged this year, alongside those that are expected to gain traction in 2027.

Experts are already looking ahead to next year's trends. (UNILAD)

She said in a statement: "The trends this year show parents are ready to dig into the archives with some modern appreciation for the ancient, the vintage, the classic.

"Names are getting more elaborate, by statistically using more letters as parents maximize and embrace longer names."

The expert noted that the 'most surprising name trend' is Eliana's meteoric rise, and further predicted it could become the top name next year.

And as we look ahead to 2027, Coffield predicted that hockey dramas, Greek epics, and Western style could inspire the next batch of most popular baby names in the US.

BabyCenter report that the insights are gathered from its 'proprietary name data, sourced from more than 350,000 babies born in 2026 to parents registered on the BabyCenter app', though the Social Security Administration releases its annual list in May, ahead of Mother's Day.