Husband of politician targeted by car 'ramming' says she has now lost both her legs from the attack

The husband of the Australian independent MP Helen Haines has spoken out after the politician was struck by a car.

Haines, 65, is receiving treatment in a Melbourne hospital after having both of her legs amputated.

The MP was struck by a car outside her office in Wangaratta, northwest of Melbourne, Australia on Monday (October 19).

Phil Haines, the politician's husband, confirmed her left leg was amputated on Monday and her right leg was amputated on Wednesday after doctors abandoned hope of saving it.

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“The good news in all this is that Helen is alive and she’s stable. That is the most important thing for our family,” he told press in Melbourne.

“We are grateful and thankful that at this stage, both her heart and her mind are in good shape."

Helen Haines has undergone surgery to have both legs amputated (Sam Mooy/Getty Images)

Brendan Nugent earlier appeared in court after being charged with intentionally causing serious injury, dangerous driving causing serious injury and causing harm to a federal official.

The suspect did not apply for bail or enter a plea. He will remain in custody until his next court appearance in February.

Nugent’s lawyer Chirag Patel told the court that his client was suffering from mental health issues and a concussion at the time of the incident.

The lawyer went on to say Nugent suffered from a neurological condition, idiopathic transverse myelitis, which damages the spinal cord’s protective myelin sheath and disrupts nerve signals between the brain and body.

Symptoms that can occur as a result of the condition include rapid muscle weakness, sensory loss, pain, and bladder and bowel dysfunction, Cleveland Clinic medical centre notes.

Australian Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, spoke out following the shocking incident.

Anthony Albanese has spoken out (John Lamparski/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

“We want to make sure that people can feel as much comfort as possible that everything’s being done to maximize security,” Albanese told News24.

“I think parliamentarians across the board are determined to make sure that we can continue to engage as we need to in this great democracy of ours.

“That interaction is really important in our democracy.”

Meanwhile, opposition politician James Paterson called for a review of personal security in response to the incident.

“The reality is that Australian parliamentarians by global standards are uniquely accessible to the public and that’s a good thing,” Paterson told Australian Broadcasting Corp.

“But we … can’t have a situation where shocking attacks like this take place because that will fundamentally change our democracy forever if it becomes a serious risk to your life to be a member of parliament."