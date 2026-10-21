Husband of politician targeted by car 'ramming' says she has now lost both her legs from the attack
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Husband of politician targeted by car 'ramming' says she has now lost both her legs from the attack

Phil Haines said 'both her heart and her mind are in good shape'

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Hilary Wardhaugh/Getty Images

Topics: Australia, Politics

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Callum is a journalist for UNILAD, covering a wide range of topics from health to politics. He specialises in lifestyle and travel content having interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry and been involved in press trips across the globe. Away from the UNILAD desk, Callum’s reporting has been syndicated or cited by outlets including The Daily Mirror, the Mail Online and the New York Post.

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