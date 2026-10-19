Australian PM speaks out as lawmaker in critical condition after suspected terror car attack

Australian independent MP Helen Haines has been left with 'critical injuries' following being struck by a car.

On Monday (October 19), Helen Haines was struck by a car outside her office in Wangaratta, northwest of Melbourne, Australia.

Victoria Police Acting Superintendent Ashley Mason reported the 65-year-old has 'suffered what has been described as critical injuries'.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has also addressed the incident, telling Australian Broadcasting Corp the incident 'wasn't an accident' but would 'appear' to be 'a deliberate act'.

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He added: "We don’t know what the motivation is."

In a press conference, he said: "I want to thank the first responders for their extraordinary work. There is a major police investigation underway and I can confirm the suspect is in custody."

Indeed, a 43-year-old man is reported as having been taken into custody, after civilians detained him at the scene and police then took over.

Victoria police confirmed in a statement that it has made an arrest and it is 'understood a white Toyota LandCruiser struck the 65-year-old woman outside an office on Murphy Street about 3:35pm'.

Police noted they are still investigating whether the parties are 'known' to each other and as to whether it was an 'intentional' act.

Helena Haines was hit by a car near her office (Hilary Wardhaugh/Getty Images)

During a press conference, he added: "Helen Haines is incredibly hard-working. She is fiercely intelligent, but most importantly, she’s just a thoroughly decent human being, full of integrity and respected right across the parliament, and from everyone who comes into contact with her, she is a well-loved member of her community, and this will come as an incredible shock to that community.

"All of our thoughts are with Helen, her family, her friends, her team, and her community at this extremely difficult time. We are praying for her full recovery."

While noting he would not speculate on the motivation behind the alleged attack, Albanese later told ABC's 730 program that 'the temperature has increased in recent times'.

Haines' family also released a statement confirming she'd been injured.





The statement reads: "This afternoon, our beloved Helen was involved in an incident outside her Wangaratta Electorate Office, and is receiving medical care,” they said in the statement.

"We thank the swift assistance of bystanders and the dedicated health workers who assisted her, and police for their response.

"Our family, and Helen’s staff, will be making no further comment at this time, and ask that their privacy be respected by the public and media.

"Please keep Helen in your thoughts."

Victorian premier Ben Carroll also shared a statement online expressing how 'deeply appalled' he was to hear of the alleged 'violent attack'.

He resolved: "My thoughts – and the thoughts of all Victorians – are with Helen, her family, her friends, her colleagues and her community. I know how devastating this will be for the Wangaratta community and all those who Helen represents.

"Thank you to police, paramedics, firefighters and witnesses for their immediate response. An individual has been apprehended and I thank police for their swift action."