Man who defended dating his 'dad' speaks out after being arrested for domestic battery

Drake Von, the OnlyFans creator who previously made headlines for defending his relationship with a man nearly 20 years his senior, has spoken out after being arrested in Las Vegas on a series of domestic battery charges.

The 23-year-old porn star was taken into custody on Tuesday 2 June, with police charging him with domestic battery by strangulation, coercion involving domestic violence, and misdemeanour domestic battery, following an alleged incident at a property in Las Vegas. The alleged victim has not been identified.

He is currently being held on a $25,000 (£18,600) bond and will remain in custody until released pending trial.

Von has denied all wrongdoing. Speaking to TMZ, he said: "All allegations are false, charges will be dropped, and it was all a misunderstanding."

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He also told the outlet that 'content will be made soon about it' and described the incident as a 'publicity stunt'.

Von is one of OnlyFans's top 0.1 per cent earners and has built a significant following since relocating to Las Vegas in 2024 (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

Who is Drake Von?

Von is one of OnlyFans's top 0.1 percent earners and has built a significant following since relocating to Las Vegas in 2024. That same year, he received recognition at the GayVN Awards for Best Twink and Hottest All-Male Creator Collab.

More recently, he made his reality TV debut on OUTtv's Ultimate Boys Trip, which premiered in late April 2026 alongside fellow adult performers Joey Mills and Max Konnor.

Before his career in adult content, Von had identified as straight.

In an interview on the Love Don't Judge YouTube channel, he opened up about how his relationship with co-star Mark, 42, changed his perspective on his own sexuality.

"I never thought I could be in a serious relationship with a man, I always thought I was attracted to women," he said.

"In high school I had many girlfriends, that was what I was just kind of into until I met Mark. I was a little curious but Mark really got me out of my shell."

The couple met on set around a year and a half ago and, as Von put it, 'fell in love after our collab'.

Despite the nearly two-decade age gap drawing frequent comments, including strangers asking if Mark is his father, both men have spoken candidly about their relationship dynamic.

"I see Drake as my peer despite the years difference," Mark said, while Von joked that he is the one who plays 'daddy' in the relationship.

Before his career in adult content, Von had identified as straight (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Drake Von's history of controversy

The arrest is not the first time Von has found himself at the centre of a storm. In 2025, he announced what he called his '1,000 bottoms' challenge, a plan to have sex with 1,000 men in a single day, which drew widespread attention and significant backlash.

Von pushed back against critics in an interview with PRIDE, framing the stunt as a safe sex awareness campaign.

"This isn't just a publicity stunt. I want to spread the word about safe sex and educate the masses," he said.

Participants would be required to subscribe to his OnlyFans and be active practitioners of safe sex. As of the time of publishing, no footage has emerged and no confirmed date has been set, though Von has indicated planning is well underway.

With the domestic battery charges now added to his public profile, Von's insistence that the arrest is itself a publicity stunt is likely to raise eyebrows.