The mom of two girls who have gone viral on social after a man confronted their dad for taking them to the toilet has spoken out about the situation.

Tyler Brodsky had shared a TikTok of the interaction in which a man, who has since lost his job, confronted him after he took his two daughters into the women's restroom.

Mr Brodksy had previously explained that he had decided to take his girls into the women's restroom as it was 'empty' and he would 'rather do that than bring two little girls into a men's bathroom full of grown men and dirty stalls'.

But he described how while they were in there 'this guy comes barging in yelling, scares my daughters, and somehow thinks THEY should've been in the men's room instead'.

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The man had even called the police, who Brodky said had 'de-escalated' the situation.

Now, the girls' mom Zoe Lavely has spoken out about the incident, which has circulated widely on social media.

Mr Brodsky shared the video on social media (TikTok/@tylerbrodsky2)

She said that she feels over the exposure that her children have had on the internet since the video went viral.

"I actually don't love this outcome; as the mother of those two girls," she wrote on social media.

"Even though their dad handled the situation well, what everyone doesn't see is the fear a mother has seeing their kids exposed all over the media.

"Over 20 million people have seen my girls. Not just being kids but in distress."

She added: "Seeing my girls exploited all over the internet has been so heart breaking."

The mom went on to say: " Every girl dad should feel welcomed to take their daughters) in a safe, clean, private bathroom."

However, while she said it's an important issue which needs attention, she did not like the way that her daughters were thrust to the center of it.

The girls' mom has now reacted to the situation (TikTok/@tylerbrodsky2)

"This NEEDS to be a talked about situation," she wrote, "but it could have been a simple video explaining the situation without my kids faces all over the place. It could have been an audio recording."

She added: "This has been so overwhelming and so heartbreaking."

The man involved in the incident has now been fired from his job, with his former employer sharing a statement online about the incident.

"Overstreet Properties is aware of videos circulating on social media depicting conduct by a former independent contractor during a personal trip that was unrelated to our company," the statement said.

"The conduct depicted in the video does not reflect the values of Overstreet Properties or the standards we expect of those who represent our organization.

"Our focus remains on providing quality service to our clients, partners, and community. The individual depicted in the video is no longer associated with Overstreet Properties."