A dad-of-two who took his little girls into the women's restrooms in an Alabama service station has spoken out, after a man called the police and lost his job following the debacle.

In a clip that has since gone viral on TikTok this week, the dad, Tyler Brodsky, noted that he did not want to bring the little girls into the 'men's bathroom full of grown adults and dirty stalls'.

The TikTokker explained that he decided to take his daughters into the women's toilets as they were 'empty', before he added in the caption: "This guy comes barging in yelling, scares my daughters, and somehow thinks THEY should've been in the men's room instead."

And while he appeared to explain his situation to the man, who claimed his wife and mother-in-law did not feel comfortable using the loos while Brodsky was present, he had completely lost his temper.

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So much so that he called the police to report Brodsky's presence in the toilet, as he helped his young girls wash their hands.

The dad-of-two couldn't believe the situation he had found himself in following a seemingly innocent act. (TikTok/@tylerbrodsky2)

"There is a man with his two little girls using the women's bathroom. He is washing his hands with his daughters right now," the man could be heard saying to officers on the end of the line.

In the video, Brodsky explained what happened when the officers arrived, as he said: "They let me know I was okay, that I didn't do anything wrong, they were very reassuring."

The dad-of-two added: "One of the officers was talking to me and the man and explained that the situation wasn't as black and white as many people may think."

Following the altercation, the man who rang the police has since lost his job, after his employer noted that the 'conduct depicted in the video does not reflect' the values of their company.

The video has since gone viral. (TikTok/@tylerbrodsky2)

And Brodsky has now spoken out about the unexpectedly hostile experience.

He emphasized the importance of providing more family restrooms to accommodate ever-evolving family dynamics.

"If we can get that into every establishment, that's going to be huge, so other parents don't have to experience what I went through with my kids," he noted.

The dad-of-two has now set up a GoFundMe, with a proportion of the donations going to Melissa, a woman who worked at the service station.

He said the gesture was in 'appreciation for everything she did' to de-escalate the situation.

"The remaining funds will help support my family and allow me to continue advocating for more family restrooms through my petition and awareness efforts," the statement explained.

He further noted that donations would help towards his travel expenses to commute to see his daughters.