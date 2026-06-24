Police have opened a murder investigation after the body of a man was found at an ancient stone circle in the UK following a Summer Solstice celebration.

Officers investigating the case described how the man, named as 26-year-old Isaac Clare-Watts, had died 'in the most brutal way'.

Revellers had attended the event in the Peak District in Derbyshire in the UK, where Isaac's body was found at the 4,000-year-old stone circle on June 22 at around 1:38pm.

A 41-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the discovery, and Isaac's family have been informed and are being supported by specialist police officers.

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Derbyshire Police have now requested that anyone who attended the event from June 19 to June 23 to come forward to assist with their enquiries.

According to English Heritage, the Nine Ladies Stone Circle is 'traditionally believed to depict nine ladies turned to stone as a penalty for dancing on Sunday', and is one of several ancient monuments on Stanton Moor which are a focal point for celebrations during the summer solstice.

Police have opened a murder probe (SWNS)

Detective Inspector Tony Owen, from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit, issued an appeal for witnesses to come forward 'as soon as they can'.

“A young man’s life has been taken in the most brutal way so it is vital that myself and the team build up a clear picture of the exact circumstances surrounding his death," he said.

“This is why we urgently need to speak to everyone who was at the scene over the weekend."

Residents who live nearby have described how parties are often held at the monuments during the summer solstice, as well as saying they had seen parties and raves there.

A dog-walker, who requested to not be named, said that they used to go there 15 years ago, and that 'it was always a peaceful gathering with a lovely atmosphere'.

A police cordon was put in place while officers carried out investigations (SWNS)

"In more recent years it has attracted a different type of crowd and they hold raves and parties up there now," they said.

"There's absolutely loads of people who turn up, there's lots of drugs and loud music."

They added: "The event has sort of evolved and now it doesn't reflect what the solstice is about - like peace and love and respect.

"Most people up there aren't celebrating the solstice, it's just an excuse for a big party."

Police have set up a major public incident portal, and members of the public can submit information there, call 101 or submit via social media quoting incident reference 26*364216.