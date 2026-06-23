Austin Metcalf's father speaks out with claim on son's murder as killer Karmelo Anthony prepares to appeal
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Austin Metcalf's father speaks out with claim on son's murder as killer Karmelo Anthony prepares to appeal

Karmelo Anthony was found guilty of murder and sentenced to 35 years behind bars earlier this month

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Fox News

Topics: Crime, US News

Callum Jones
Callum Jones