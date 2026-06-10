The family of Austin Metcalf yelled they were 'robbed' after Karmelo Anthony was sentenced to 35 years behind bars on murder charges.

Anthony, 17 at the time, claimed he had stabbed Austin, also 17, in an act of ‘self-defense’ following an incident that took place in April 2025.

A jury considered both murder and manslaughter charges in a short trail and found Anthony guilty of murder on Tuesday (June 9).

Authorities say Anthony fatally stabbed Austin after asking him to move from a tent under which he was sitting.

Advert

"Touch me and see what happens,” Anthony allegedly told the fellow teenager, according to documents.

Anthony is then alleged to have pulled a knife from out of his bag after Austin attempted to physically move him. He then stabbed Austin in the chest.

As Anthony was sentenced to 35 years imprisonment, Austin's father, Jeff Metcalf yelled at the suspect: "We were robbed. The public response sickens me, especially when a gag order doesn't allow me to defend my son."

Austin Metcalf was described as an 'amazing kid' (GoFundMe)

Metcalf added: "This was never about race or politics, but what you did was to choose to make it about both. We all bleed the same color. You are free to make choices all of your life, but are not free to not face consequences. They weren't bullies and they weren't racists.

"You failed your parents you failed yourself and you failed society. You don't belong.

"I forgive you, but I do not forgive what you did. You can't even look me in the eye, but you can stab my son in the f****** heart."

Anthony did not respond to the comments.

Hunter Metcalf, Austin's twin brother, also spoke in court, delivering a victim impact statement in the courtroom.

Austin Metcalf was fatally stabbed in April 2025 (Family Handout)

According to FOX 4, he said: "I just want some respect if you could look me in the eye," he said to Anthony, who ultimately looked up at him.

"I want you to realize how much pain you caused me and my family. You let the devil take over you in the moment.

"Now I want everything taken from you. You took everything from me. I wake up every morning and his door is still shut."

Anthony will serve at least half of his sentence before he is eligible for parole.

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence, contact GrieveWell on (734) 975-0238, or email [email protected].