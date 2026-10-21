Having one of these 50 last names could mean you're related to the Royal Family
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Having one of these 50 last names could mean you're related to the Royal Family

Windsor and Mountbatten-Windsor are iconic royal names, but many other names also have deep royal connections.

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Topics: Royal Family, UK News

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

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