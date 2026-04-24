US President Donald Trump is set to host King Charles III and Queen Camilla on a state visit just months after he completed his second in the United Kingdom.

The politician, who commenced his second term in office on 20 January 2025, announced that the King and Queen of Britain would be heading Stateside between 27 and 30 April 2026.

It will be the first time that a British ruler has touched down in the US in almost ten years, with plans including a private tea at the White House, a garden tour, and a ceremonial military review on the cards.

On April 28, Charles, 77, will become the second British monarch to address a joint session of Congress.

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The upcoming state visit follows Trump’s second journey to the UK last year, when the President was called out for allegedly breaking royal protocol.

Patted King Charles on the shoulder

While there aren’t any ‘obligatory codes of behaviour’ when meeting the royal family, Buckingham Palace has stated three different ways that you can formally greet them.

Donald Trump caused social media to erupt during his second state visit (IAN VOGLER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

If you’re a man, then bowing your head should suffice. Women are expected to do a small cursty.

But if you don’t like the idea of doing those, then a firm handshake initiated by the royal you’re meeting is also allowed.

During his ‘unprecedented’ second state visit to the United Kingdom in September 2025, Trump opted to go against Buckingham Palace’s ‘firm handshake’ protocol.

Instead of gripping King Charles’ hand, the father-of-five opted to pat him on the shoulder instead.

As reported by Grazia, this isn’t advised, according to the monarch’s former butler, Grant Harold.

“It’s just one-handed. Don’t grab them or pull them in for a bear hug. Don’t overpower them; it’s meant to be mutual respect and only go on for a couple of seconds, and there should be good eye contact.’

Forgot to bow to the Prince and Princess of Wales

Before meeting Charles at Windsor Castle, Trump and Melania, the First Lady of the United States, were met by Williamand Catherine, the Prince and Princess of Wales.

The Americans decided not to bow their heads to William, 43, and Melania, 55, who did not curtsy for Kate Middleton, 44.

Instead, Trump appeared to pull the mother-of-three towards him by her hand.

He also said to her: “You’re beautiful. So beautiful.”

This four-word proclamation earned him an obliging smile, and he later followed it up at a state dinner held in his honour.

“To see Her Royal Highness Princess Catherine so radiant and so healthy and so beautiful, it’s a great honour,” he remarked.

Shook Queen Elizabeth II’s hand

Queen Elizabeth II was the ruling monarch in June 2019 when Trump and Melania touched down for their first state visit.

At the time, many outlets reported that it looked as if the businessman had fist-bumped the late monarch.

The President was accused of 'fist bumping' Queen Elizabeth II (VICTORIA JONES/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

However, Joe Little, managing editor of Majesty magazine, said that the greeting was just an unusually firm handshake.

He claimed that the so-called fist bump was caused by an ‘odd’ camera angle and that sometimes people would shake the tips of the queen’s fingers out of deference, as per NBC News.

Touched the Queen’s back

At a 2019 state dinner, Trump praised Elizabeth II for being a ‘great woman’ during World War II.

The then Princess served in the Auxiliary Territorial Service (ATS) and trained as a mechanic and military truck driver.

“From the Second World War to today, her majesty has stood as a constant symbol of these priceless traditions,” the Republican gushed at the time.

“She has embodied the spirit of dignity, duty and patriotism that beats proudly in every British heart,”

As the Queen rose to give a formal toast, Trump appeared to lightly touch he back with his left hand.

The Express wrote that touching the royal was considered a great taboo.

Michelle Obama, who served as First Lady of the United States from 2009 to 2017, famously put her arm around the Queen during a reception at Buckingham Palace.

She responded by slinging her own arm around the mother-of-two’s waist.

“If I hadn’t done the proper thing at Buckingham Palace, I had at least done the human thing,” the 62-year-old wrote in her book, Becoming.

“I daresay that the Queen was okay with it, too, because when I touched her, she only pulled closer, resting a gloved hand lightly on the small of my back.”

Walked in front of the Queen

Trump was accused of walking in front of the late Queen (VICTORIA JONES/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Hierarchy is extremely important when it comes to royalty - and that is why nobody is really suposed to walk in front of the monarch.

However, Trump famously did so in 2018 when he was inspecting a guard of honour of the Coldstream Guards.

He also walked in front of Charles during his most recent visit to Britian.

However, it appeared as if the father-of-two had directed him to walk ahead, rather than Trump ploughing off on his own.