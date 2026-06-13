It may only be the first few days of the World Cup - but things are already heating up as Alexi Lalas left Fox panelists stunned with his comments towards James Corden.

The former American soccer player joined Thierry Henry, Rebecca Lowe and Zlatan Ibrahimovic live on air from the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California.

Last night, the tournament showcased an opening ceremony in both Toronto and Los Angeles, featuring singers including Katy Perry, Future and Tyla.

It was also a great day for Canada, who equalized in the 79th minute against Bosnia-Herzegovina at Toronto Stadium, scoring their first ever game at the World Cup - but their moment may have been overshadowed.

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James Corden will also play a part in this year's World Cup, with his show late-night show, After Hours, running through the tournament.

After the channel cut to a promotional video for the show, Lowe said to her fellow hosts: "Can we talk about James Corden for a moment?"

The team were left in shock by the comments (Fox Sport)

However, hopes for an innocent conversation were completely thrown out the window with Lalas' 'outrageous' comment.

"Oh, yeah, what do you guys call him?" he questioned. "A full kit w****r, right?" as a shocked Henry raised his eyebrows towards the camera and exclaimed: "Woah!"

"He's all dressed up and ready to go," he added.

With Lowe equally as shocked, Henry questioned: "Did he just say that?"

Still in disbelief, Lowe added: "Lucky we're on American television, because the 'w word' on British TV..." as she and Arsenal legend Henry shook their heads.

Things may turn even more awkward later, as Lowe added: "You've still got to visit James though, right? You've gotta go visit James Corden."

James Corden has not yet responded to the comments (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Users of X, formerly known as Twitter, can't get enough of the awkward moment, with many already using Henry's reaction as the next viral meme.

"The best thing about this Canada game was this new Henry meme that dropped.." wrote one viewer, while another penned: "NOT ON LIVE TV!

"THIERRY HENRY COULDN’T BELIEVE IT!"

"Europe is sleeping and when they wake up, the greatest meme in World Cup history has dropped."

James Corden has not yet responded to the comment made.

United States’ 2026 World Cup squad

Goalkeepers

1 - Matt Turner (New England Revolution)

24 - Matt Freese (New York City FC)

25 - Chris Brady (Chicago Fire)

Defenders

2 - Sergiño Dest (PSV Eindhoven)

3 - Chris Richards (Crystal Palace)

5 - Antonee Robinson (Fulham)

6 - Auston Trusty (Celtic)

12 - Miles Robinson (FC Cincinnati)

13 - Tim Ream (Charlotte FC) - captain

16 - Alex Freeman (Villarreal)

18 - Max Arfsten (Columbus Crew)

22 - Mark McKenzie (Toulouse)

23 - Joe Scally (Borussia Mönchengladbach)

Tim Ream is serving as the USA's captain at the 2026 World Cup (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Midfielders

4 - Tyler Adams (AFC Bournemouth)

7 - Gio Reyna (Borussia Mönchengladbach)

8 - Weston McKennie (Juventus)

10 - Christian Pulisic (AC Milan)

11 - Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United)

14 - Sebastian Berhalter (Vancouver Whitecaps)

15 - Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders)

17 - Malik Tillman (Bayer Leverkusen)

21 - Timothy Weah (Marseille)

26 - Alejandro Zendejas (Club América)

Head coach Mauricio Pochettino is leading the team (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Forwards

9 - Ricardo Pepi (PSV Eindhoven)

19 - Haji Wright (Coventry City)

20 - Folarin Balogun (Monaco)