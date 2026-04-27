Former Royal Butler warns of one move Trump should not make while meeting King Charles

King Charles and Queen Camilla are heading to the United States this week for a state visit between April 27th and 29th, the first time a British monarch has made a trip of this kind since the late Queen Elizabeth was hosted by George W. Bush back in 2007.

And while the occasion calls for dignity and diplomacy, one royal expert has a pretty stark warning for President Trump about what not to do when the two men come face to face.

Grant Harrold, a former royal butler who served King Charles between 2004 and 2011, has spoken to Action Network about the upcoming meeting, and he is not optimistic Trump will get it right.

And the bookies agree, the latest odds analysed by Action Network put the implied probability of another royal protocol breach at a whopping 91 percent, with odds of -1010.

Advert

Grant said: "Every time Donald Trump meets the Royal Family, he manages to break protocol. It's happened so many times now, I think we can almost guarantee there'll be a breach of protocol again.

"Most likely it'll be Trump doing the wrong handshake or putting his hands on the King, or even dare I say hugging a member of the family."

Grant Harrold on the Kelly Clarkson show (Adam Christopher/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

What is Grant Harrold's advice to Trump?

Grant's advice to the president, and Melania, is about as simple as it gets.

It comes down to one thing - keep your hands to yourself.

"My advice to the Trumps would be to look, but don't touch. As simple as that. Look, smile, be gracious, but please do not touch. Leave the King alone," Grant said.

That's the one move Harrold is pleading Trump not to make. No slap on the shoulder, no bear hug.

Given Trump's track record with the Royal Family, it's a warning that feels very necessary.

Crucially, he points out that Trump and Melania are not actually required to bow or curtsy, that's a rule for British subjects, not foreign dignitaries.

He does, however, have some very specific notes on the handshake.

"Donald and Melania don't need to bow or curtsey as they are not British. However, the president could do with working on his handshake, dignifying it a bit.

"It should be two or three pumps with your hands to the side, not too strong, not overpowering, not too limp - and make sure there is eye contact," Grant added.

Harrold's advice to Trump - keep your hands to yourself (Photo by Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

What should Trump avoid saying to King Charles?

Beyond the physical greeting, Grant says conversation is just as important - and there are clear lines Trump should not cross.

Asking about royal family drama is an obvious one. But the warning that will raise the most eyebrows is about confidentiality.

Grant continued: "Trump should avoid asking about anything too personal, for example he shouldn't ask about any royal drama. And it's also vital that anything they do discuss is kept confidential and not repeated.

"There have been previous incidents of where the president has shared details of his personal letters with the King, and this would not have gone down well at the palace.

Trump and King Charles on his last state visit in 2025 (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

When did Trump last break royal protocol?

This isn't the first time Donald Trump and King Charles have met. Trump was received in the UK in September 2025 by King Charles and Queen Camilla, and made headlines almost immediately for breaking multiple royal protocols during the visit.

All eyes will be on the White House lawn when the royals touch down later this week.