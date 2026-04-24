King Charles and Donald Trump are set to meet once again after the POTUS’s previous UK visit just last year.

However, this time, the meeting will be set on Trump’s home turf.

On September 17, 2025, President Trump and First Lady Melania visited Windsor, UK, where they greeted the Prince and Princess of Wales, as well as the King.

There, the pair seemed to talk enthusiastically together, as the president also placed his hand on Charles’ arm as Melania and Camilla spoke.

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Now, the royals will cross the Atlantic on April 27, for a four-day trip for the 250th anniversary of the US taking back independence from Britain.

However, it seems as though this could be an attempt at bridging international relations after Trump and Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s disagreement in recent weeks amid the US’s war against Iran.

King Charles will visit Donald Trump next month (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

According to Buckingham Palace spokesperson, per Reuters: "The visit ... recognises the challenges the United Kingdom, the United States, and our allies face across the world. This visit is a moment to reaffirm and renew our bilateral ties as we address those challenges together, in the UK's national interest."

Apparently, the trip will see the royal couple meet the Trumps in Washington and share a private tea, before attending a White House ceremony, state dinner, and finally a meeting between the Windsors and Trumps.

While there, the king will also address Congress, and then the couple will take to New York to meet families of the victims of the 9/11 attacks.

The last stop will see the pair in Virginia, before the king will travel to the British territory of Bermuda.

However, there are fears that Trump could make remarks that could put the king in an awkward 'position'.

"(Trump) is a dangerous and corrupt gangster, and that is how we must treat him," Ed Davey, leader of the Liberal Democrat party, told parliament on April 13.

"I really fear for what Trump might say or do while our king is forced to stand by his side. ​We cannot put His Majesty in that ​position."

The meeting will be held in Washington (Photo by Aaron Chown-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Per an Instagram announcement, Buckingham Palace confirmed: “The King and Queen will visit the United States of America from 27th - 30th April and His Majesty will visit Bermuda from 1st - 2nd May 2026.”

This comes after Trump scathed about Starmer’s lack of action and help of the US armed forces as they continue with the war, which began on February 28.

Trump has been critical about Starmer as he ‘refused to get involved’ in the Iran war, even going on to claim that Starmer was 'not Winston Churchill' and that America's relationship with the UK was 'obviously not as it was' due to this.

“I think that I like Starmer, but I think he's made a tragic mistake in closing the North Sea oil,” he told Sky News. “You see, your energy prices are the highest in the world. And I think he's made a tragic mistake on immigration.”

Trump continued: “How is the relationship? It's the relationship where: when we asked them for help, they were not there. When we needed them, they were not there. When we didn't need them, they were not there. And they still aren't there.”