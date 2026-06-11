Royal Caribbean is being sued for $75,000 after a passenger allegedly tripped over a parked mobility scooter on one of their cruise ships in 2025.

Colleen Parson, from Florida, is accusing Royal Caribbean Cruises of negligence and has filed a civil complaint after boarding the Jewel of the Seas, which set sail from Fort Lauderdale on June 22 last year.

The complaint, which was obtained by PEOPLE, claimed that a fellow cruise passenger parked their electric mobility scooter in a walkway on the ship where Parson was walking.

"Another passenger in the crowded casino bumped into [Parson] as she walked by, causing [her] to trip over the large mobility scooter which was parked near the crowded gaming tables," the complaint stated.

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Parson was reportedly left with a 'serious personal injury', as she allegedly suffered a 'comminuted intraarticular fracture of the distal radius of the left wrist'.

Colleen Parson has claimed she was left with a 'serious personal injury' (Horacio Villalobos#Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

The complaint went on to say the injuries are something the Florida native has to live with today and that 'an open reduction internal fixation surgery' was required after she sustained the alleged injuries.

Royal Caribbean has largely denied Parson's allegations, according to PEOPLE, and have insisted the cruise passenger was at fault.

An attorney representing the cruise liner claimed the passenger's 'own negligence was the sole proximate cause of her injuries and damages, and as such any damages are barred as a matter of law'.

"The allegedly dangerous condition was open and obvious and should have been observed by [Parson] through the ordinary use of her sense," the attorney on behalf of Royal Caribbean added.

Royal Caribbean has denied responsibility (Getty Stock Photo)

Amid the lawsuit, Royal Caribbean's Mobility Disabilities states: "Assistive devices including mobility scooters must be stored and recharged in your stateroom so fire doors, corridors and elevator lobbies are kept clear for emergency evacuation.

"When parked throughout the ship, they must be parked out of the way to allow safe and easy access by other guests and crew members."

Parson is accusing Royal Caribbean of negligent maintenance of the casino area and failure to warn She is demanding the case goes to a jury in court.

She is seeking damages in excess of $75,000 following her trip on a Royal Caribbean travel voyage nearly a year ago.

Both the cruise ship company and Parson have to file a joint scheduling report by June 24, which could then proceed from there.

UNILAD has reached out to Royal Caribbean for comment.