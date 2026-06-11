A sinister message of quiet protest against US President Donald Trump has mysteriously appeared on the National Mall just days before massive crowds are expected in the area for a UFC match on Trump’s birthday on Sunday June 14.

The unusual protest, which featured the numbers ‘8647’ etched into the otherwise well manicured lawn, was first discovered on Thursday, when aerial images showed the sheer size and scale of the message.

While the images were only noticed on Thursday, it currently remains unclear when the markings first appeared. The numbers were not visible in photos from Getty Images of the National Mall taken on June 5.

At ground level, the numbers remain largely undistinguishable from the grass beside it, yet when seen from above, such as a wide angle aerial view used by national and international press - the full image becomes much clearer.

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The numbers "86 47" are burned into the grass on the National Mall between the Washington Monument and the World War II Memorial (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

But what exactly does it mean?

While seemingly innocent at first glance, the term ‘8647’ has taken on a far more sinister meaning since Trump returned to office for his second term, and is largely used to signify opposition to him.

The ’86’ portion of the phrase, is a reference to a common abbreviation used in restaurants to communicate when an item on the menu is out of stock, or the chef is tired of making it.

It is also frequently used within the Mafia as a reference to killing or removing an opponent.

Meanwhile the 47 is a direct nod to Trump’s role as the 47th president.

Given the numerous attempts on the President’s life in recent years, the administration takes such threats very seriously and even indicted former FBI Director James Comey last April for threatening the president after he posted an image containing the phrase spelled out in sea shells.

Members of law enforcement respond to the National Mall as the numbers “8647” are seen in the grass (Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images)

What have the US government said about the protest?

According to CNN, the Secret Service and FBI have deferred all comment to the US Park Police, who are currently investigating the incident. Once a suspect has been identified, the Secret Service will partner with the Park Police for further inquiries, including assessing whether any imminent or direct threat is being made on the President’s life.

A spokesperson for the Park Police also revealed that at this time, the cause of the discolouration had not been identified, but did confirm that samples had been taken for testing.

Additionally, a spokesperson for the Department of Interior, which manages the National Mall, described the markings as ‘deranged vandalism’ and categorically stated that it would ‘not be tolerated’.

“Any threat against the President is taken very seriously by the Department, and our U.S. Park Police will investigate this incident and hold those responsible accountable,” the spokesperson said.