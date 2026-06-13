FIFA has issued a statement after thousands of seats at a near-sell-out game were left empty in Guadalajara, Mexico, at the World Cup yesterday (June 12).

The association has defended it's attendance numbers at South Korea’s opening-day win against the Czech Republic, after the stadium was pictured with thousands of empty seats, as lower tier tickets were priced around $500.

The official attendance was reported as 44,985 at the 46,000-capacity Estadio Akron in Guadalajara, but the figure was soon met with skepticism, with some questioning whether the crowd size had been exaggerated.

However, FIFA swiftly released a statement, explaining that 'fans could be seen standing in concourses rather than staying in their assigned seats throughout the match'.

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The association said: "Official attendance figures reflect the number of tickets scanned and spectators present within the stadium footprint, rather than visual assessments of seating occupancy at any given moment during the match.

Thousands of empty seats were pictured at the game on June 12. (Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

"FIFA works closely with stadium authorities and ticketing teams to ensure all published figures are based on verified operational data."

In recent weeks, FIFA opted to slash prices for some of its 104 matches, but a reported 180,000 tickets remained listed across the official resale portals ahead of the tournament.

The ticket pricing, which has been heavily criticized, has seen the cheapest standard ticket to the final reach a reported $5,785, with some tickets reaching five figures.

But it's not just ticket prices that have been off-putting to fans wanting to go to the tournament.

Travel and hotel prices have also escalated, leading to claims that fans are being priced out of attending the World Cup.

FIFA reported the official attendance figures as 44,985. (Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

A list of food and drink prices at the stadiums was also released, with a liter bottle of water costing fans an eye-watering $10.49.

And with temperatures in some host cities expected to reach heights of 104 degrees Fahrenheit - fans will be needing a lot of water to avoid medical emergencies.

The pricing has been slammed online, as one fan claimed that the 'USA doesn't deserve to host any tournament'.

As another added: "Why should these necessities cost that much in this heat, they probably want to roast us all."

FIFA also U-turned on a controversial policy that saw fans unable to bring refillable bottles into venues, stating that attendees may now 'bring with them one 20 ounce (560ml) soft, plastic disposable factory-sealed water bottle'.

How much does it cost to attend the World Cup?

Soccer fans wanting to watch the games in person better have deep pockets. Here’s what accommodation, tickets and food and drink will cost:

Hotel costs

NBC has crunched the numbers on hotels, looking at the average for the five cheapest hotels within 15 miles of the station as of late last month.

Anyone booking a hotel to catch the US’ opening game against Paraguay on June 12 can expect to pay around $710 for a two-night hotel stay in Los Angeles.

Fans wanting to catch their match against Turkey on June 25 will pay a similar price.

To catch their game against Australia in Seattle on June 19, you can expect to pay $660.

Now to get your ticket for the game…

Attending the World Cup is not affordable by any stretch of the imagination. (Lars Baron/Getty Images)

Ticket prices

Tickets for the opening game against Paraguay are still available from around $646, via Seatpick.

To watch the game against Australia or Turkey, tickets are selling from $640.

I bet all that number crunching has made you thirsty…

Food and drink prices at the World Cup

Prices at a warm-up match between England and New Zealand at the Raymond James stadium in Tampa, Florida on Saturday (6 June) might give an indication of what to expect in the World Cup proper, which is bad news for fans.

A large beer was advertised at $18.75, while just a bottle of water was priced at $7.50.

Meanwhile, according to Football Ground Guide, a basic meal and a beer will set you back $32.24 at the Los Angeles, or SoFi, Stadium, where the USA’s first and third games of the group stage will take place.

Meanwhile, the same at Lumen Field, Seattle, where the US will play Australia, will cost $26.88.