The food and drink prices in World Cup stadiums across the US, Canada and Mexico have been revealed ahead of the tournament's kick-off tonight, and fans are not happy.

Fans attending the 2026 World Cup, which is being jointly hosted across 16 cities in the US, Mexico, and Canada, have been left outraged after it was revealed that a one litre bottle of water will set them back and eye-watering $10.49.

And with temperatures in some host cities expected to reach heights of 104 degrees Fahrenheit - fans will be needing a lot of water to avoid medical emergencies.

Further outrage was sparked after FIFA announced that those attending the games would not be permitted to bring refillable bottles into the venues, they did however u-turn on this rule after receiving heavy backlash.

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In a statement, the World Cup 2026 chief operating officer, Heimo Schirgi, clarified: "Each spectator can bring with them one 20 ounce (560ml) soft, plastic disposable factory-sealed water bottle into the stadium."

Fans are not happy with the prices of food and drink that they will be expected to pay. (Dursun Aydemir/Anadolu via Getty Images)

But the price of water isn't the only thing that left fans gobsmacked ahead of the tournament:

A 16oz glass of American beer, of which a large quantity is expected to be consumed, will set fans back $17.99, while a craft or imported beer will cost even more at $18.99.

And if you start to feel a bit peckish during a game, it might be worth waiting until you get home to satisfy your rumbling belly, because just one churro will set you back $10.99.

Soft pretzels can be purchased for $13.49, while cotton candy will be priced at $11.99.

And fans were quick to make their feelings clear in the comments.

"USA doesn't deserve to host any tournament," one claimed, as another said: "Why should these necessities cost that much in this heat, they probably want to roast us all."

"Welcome to American sporting events," a third wrote.

But others informed fans traveling for the tournament that this is actually pretty standard for US events.

"Unfortunately this is just regular stadium prices. Nothing special for the World Cup," one wrote, as another said: "Typical price for any event in the US."

And many noted that with US tipping and taxes, those items could potentially be even more expensive.

"But guess what? That’s BEFORE taxes!!! So that beer will cost $20," one claimed, though this has not been confirmed by FIFA.

Soccer fans did not hold back. (Elizabeth Ruiz Ruiz/Getty Images)

How much does it cost to attend the World Cup?

Speaking of the high costs, soccer fans wanting to watch the games in person better have deep pockets. Here’s what accommodation and tickets will cost:

Hotel costs

NBC has crunched the numbers on hotels, looking at the average for the five cheapest hotels within 15 miles of the station as of late last month.

Anyone booking a hotel to catch the US’ opening game against Paraguay on June 12 can expect to pay around $710 for a two-night hotel stay in Los Angeles.

Fans wanting to catch their match against Turkey on June 25 will pay a similar price.

To catch their game against Australia in Seattle on June 19, you can expect to pay $660.

Now to get your ticket for the game…

Ticket prices

Tickets for the opening game against Paraguay are still available from around $646, via Seatpick.

To watch the game against Australia or Turkey, tickets are selling from $640.

I bet all that number crunching has made you thirsty…