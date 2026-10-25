If you have one of these last names, you could be related to Donald Trump

There are two surnames that could mean that you're related to President Donald Trump – aside from his actual surname Trump.

Obviously if you have the moniker of Trump and live in the US, there's a reasonable chance you're related to the POTUS.

The surname in the US is pretty uncommon and apparently (as of 2016) only 3,600 to 4,800 people had the it in America, according to HowStuffWorks. In the 2000 consensus, Trump was the 8,357th most popular surname in the United States.

Chatting to the outlet at the time, a handful of people shared how they felt about having the same surname as the then-presidential candidate. In fact, one person had the same name as Trump's daughter, Tiffany.

Advert

"Having the last name Trump has its ups and downs," she said.

Donald Trump has German and Scottish heritage (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

"On social media, I have a Snapchat account which is the same username as his daughter's Instagram," she shared further.

"I get fan messages meant for her, as well as getting called an impostor when I tell them I am not Donald's daughter. Sometimes with harsh responses."

But there are other surnames that could tie you to the president that aren't the exact same as his – those being Drumpf and MacLeod.

Donald Trump and his father, Fred Trump, pictured in 1987 (Sonia Moskowitz/Getty Images)

Drumpf

Trump's family name of Drumpf links back to to German heritage. His grandfather was called Friedrich Drumpf, and was born in 1869 in the village of Kallstadt.

It was a common surname in the village he was born, but he changed it to Trump when he relocated to the States in 1885 when he was just 16 years of age (reportedly to avoid military service in Germany).

Apparently he changed his name to make it sound more English-speaking, and he also wanted to distance himself from his German ancestry.

His first job was as a barber in New York, but then Friedrich moved to Seattle and ran restaurants and lodging houses, such as the Poodle Dog, during the Canadian gold rush.

He moved back to Kallstadt in 1901, married Elisabeth Christ there, and then relocated back to New York. He and Elisabeth had another stint back in Europe afterwards, but ultimately returned to the States again.

Trump seen with his late parents in 1995 (David Allen/Getty Images)

MacLeod

This surname comes from the president's mother. Mary Anne Macleod moved from the UK to New York in 1930. She was born in the Scottish isles of Outer Hebrides in 1912.

Mary first worked as a house servant but went on to meet property developed Fred Trump (the president's father), whom she wed in January 1936. They went on to have five kids together; Donald, the fourth of five, was born in 1946.

Mary died in 2000, a year after her husband Fred.