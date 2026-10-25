Prince William's net worth revealed as future king shares the two jobs he'd want if he weren't a Royal

For Prince William, there has never really been much discussion over what he'll be when he's older.

After all, first in line for the crown doesn't really leave much room to become a realtor or a painter and decorator.

As it turns out, though, the future king did have career aspirations when he was younger, recently revealing he had a surprising childhood ambition.

Prince William had other career ambitions (Aaron Chown / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

Advert

While appearing on The Graham Norton Show on Friday, October 23, William admitted: "I did want to be a policeman when I was younger, I did think I would be a good policeman.

"And then I went through a phase where I wanted to be a DJ, which didn’t go very well, and I came up with a name, I was called DJ Xara with an X, it wasn’t good."

Despite not being able to turn either of these ambitions into reality, the 44-year-old royal seems to be doing fairly well for himself after it was revealed earlier this year that he is now more wealthy than his father, King Charles.

Prince William is now wealthier than King Charles (Mark Cuthbert/Getty Images)

In June, the yearly accounts for the Sovereign Grant were published, revealing the news that William has an astonishing net worth of £1.2 billion after inheriting the Duchy of Cornwall four years ago.

He has also paid more than £20 million in tax during this time, since becoming the Prince of Wales.

This revealed that for the first time, William is wealthier than his dad, having received a private income of £21.6 million in 2025 to 2026.

Meanwhile, King Charles is said to have a personal fortune of £640 million, which is up £30 million from the previous year.

Despite arguably being one of the most famous names on the planet, William went on to tell host Graham Norton about the amusing time he was mistaken for a rather different prince. In fact it was the Prince, iconic singer of Purple Rain.

He said: "I went to a place in Somerset and was looking around some of the local communities there, and one lovely gentleman looked up at me from his seat and said, 'When are you going to sing?'

"I've had many requests over many years from all ranging parts of society, and I said, 'I'm sorry, what do you mean?'

"He goes, 'When are you going to sing your performance?' and the lady behind tapped his arm and went, 'No, no, he's not that prince.'

"It turned out he wanted me to sing Purple Rain, which I don't know the lyrics for."