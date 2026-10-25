Prince William's net worth revealed as future king shares the two jobs he'd want if he weren't a Royal
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Prince William's net worth revealed as future king shares the two jobs he'd want if he weren't a Royal

The future king appeared on The Graham Norton Show, where he revealed his childhood ambitions

Emma Rosemurgey

Emma Rosemurgey

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Featured Image Credit: BBC

Topics: Royal Family, Graham Norton, King Charles III, Prince William

Emma Rosemurgey
Emma Rosemurgey

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