Three intimacy experts explain why some people fall in love with inanimate objects
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Three intimacy experts explain why some people fall in love with inanimate objects

Experts say the reasons can range from emotional security to personal memories

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Topics: Sex and Relationships, Health, Mental Health

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

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