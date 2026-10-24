Woman raised by doomsday preppers reveals what her parents made her do to prepare for the end of the world
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Woman raised by doomsday preppers reveals what her parents made her do to prepare for the end of the world

Kelsey Vanderm and her siblings lived without electricity in the woods and would have to practice drills for the end of the world

Emma Rosemurgey

Emma Rosemurgey

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Featured Image Credit: Dan Becker Podcast/YouTube

Topics: Weird, US News

Emma Rosemurgey
Emma Rosemurgey

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