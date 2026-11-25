The world's busiest airport has detailed the five tips all passengers should consider to avoid a travel disaster this Thanksgiving.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is expected to welcome a whopping four million travelers during the holiday period, as millions travel across the country to visit relatives for Thanksgiving.

"Our teams are working across the Airport, alongside our airline and federal partners, to help ensure passengers have a safe, efficient, and positive travel experience," the airport told UNILAD in a statement.

The world's busiest airport, which handled over 106 million passengers in 2025, also detailed five things to keep in mind while traveling over Thanksgiving to ensure travel plans go according to plan.

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Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is the world's busiest airport (Elijah Nouvelage/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Arrive early

Especially for domestic flights, it can be tempting to rock up at the airport an hour before departure time, but during this busy holiday period, Atlanta Airport strongly advises against.

"Arrive early. Allow at least 2 1/2 hours before domestic flights and three hours before international departures for parking, check-in, and security screening," the airport told UNILAD.

Plan for traffic

While you might only live 30 mins from the airport on a good day, the roads are going to be a lot busier with Americans traveling to be reunited with their loved ones for Thanksgiving.

Atlanta International Airport told us: "Plan for traffic. Expect congestion on airport roadways and at terminal curbsides. Coordinate pickup and drop-off arrangements before arrival."

Check for updates

The world's busiest airport advises passengers to check airport websites for 'parking availability, security wait times, and dining and shopping information', while they also suggest you keep in touch with your airline for the latest on any delays.

(Getty Stock Photo)

Baggage

Luggage is a common reason for passengers being delayed at the airport, though there are a number of steps passengers can do to ensure they don't get caught out.

"Review bags before packing. Inspect luggage and personal belongings for prohibited items. Consult TSA’s 'What Can I Bring?' guidance and review all requirements for transporting firearms and ammunition. Firearms are prohibited in carry-on baggage," an Atlanta Airport spokesperson told UNILAD.

Ask for help

There's no issue in asking for help at the airport if you're unsure, as the world's busiest airport explained: "Ask for assistance. ATL’s green-coated guest service representatives are available to provide directions and answer questions."

The TSA has echoed the airport's views, particularly when it comes to arriving at the airport early.

"Historically passenger numbers at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport tend to rise during the Thanksgiving holiday period," said Michael Donnelly, TSA Federal Security Director for Georgia.

"With our checkpoints fully deployed with the latest Credential Authentication Technology (CAT-2) and CT scanners, our officers are prepared to handle the rush. We ask that travelers partner with us by arriving early, checking their bags for prohibited items, and leaving plenty of time to navigate the airport safely."