The oven only has so much room on Thanksgiving, which is why an air fryer can look like a handy extra cooking space for the big meal.

Culinary expert and recipe developer Katie Vine, of Dinners Done Quick, says the appliance is 'really great for roasting and browning', but that strength comes with limits that matter when planning the menu.

Vine, who counts the air fryer among her specialties, explained that it is 'not great for boiling tasks or things that have a lot of moisture'. That rules out several holiday favorites.

The foods she says to keep out of the air fryer are cranberry sauce, applesauce, gravy, mashed potatoes, and turkey.

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For the first four, Vine said anything 'wet' is a poor fit, with the stovetop or microwave typically the better choice.

Vine says cranberry sauce, applesauce, gravy, mashed potatoes, and turkey should be kept out of the air fryer. (Getty Stock Image)

The turkey is a question of size rather than moisture.

Most countertop air fryers cannot fit a whole bird, Vine said, unless the cook has a range rather than the countertop version, so another cooking method is the better option.

Vine used mashed potatoes as her example of where the appliance falls short.

Diced potatoes can certainly be roasted in an air fryer, she said, but they come out with browned, crispy edges and without enough moisture to mash well.

Butter, milk, and other ingredients then have to be added separately, which means dirtying another pan.

Gravy fared no better in her experience. Vine said she has made sauces in her air fryer before, and while it can technically work, it 'splatters a TON' and takes far longer to thicken than it would on the stovetop.

What is the best way to use an air fryer on Thanksgiving?

Vine is not suggesting the gadget be left in the cupboard, however.

She described it as a 'GREAT way' to handle small side dishes when something is needed fast or a little extra space is required.

She said she can easily heat up a dozen rolls, a small side of stuffing without mushrooms for the mushroom-haters in her family, or ramekin-sized desserts, keeping them out of the main oven.

An extra turkey leg is another good fit for anyone wanting more dark meat alongside the full bird.

Vine says anything ‘wet’ is a poor fit for the air fryer, with the stovetop or microwave typically the better choice. (Getty Stock Image)

One of the biggest mistakes, she said, is treating it like a full-size oven.

Overcrowding leads to uneven cooking, uneven browning, or food taking much longer to cook, so her top tip is to 'keep things well spaced so the hot air circulation does its job'.

Dark meat brings its own issue. Vine said there is a good chance the air fryer will start smoking from the excess grease.

Her advice is not to panic: pause the cooking, tip the liquid grease into a bowl while holding the food in place with tongs, then return it to the air fryer, and the smoke 'should clear quickly'.

She also recommends cleaning the appliance before starting, and between dishes if making several.

"You don't want to transfer flavors," Vine said, adding that no one wants 'a cranberry cobbler that tastes like the turkey you just roasted'.