It seems as if everyone has an air fryer these days, but thousands of us run the risk of causing a house fire due to kitchen counter placement, a fire expert has revealed.

For many, the air fryer hitting kitchens was an absolute game changer and for good reason.

But just like all good things, there is a chance it could catch fire (I'm sure there is a saying in there somewhere).

But regardless if you use it everyday for every meal or just for those special occassions it is a probably a good idea of knowing what you need to do to keep yourself, and most importantly your food and kitchen safe.

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Brian Michie, Managing Director at SBS Limited, is a fire protection specialist who has warned that you may face the consequences if you choose to ‘overlook’ fire hazards.

Not taking the right precautions could end up in this result (Getty Stock Image)

Air fryer placement

One of the most common mistakes people make is that their devices don’t have enough space on kitchen countertops.

As air fryers operate via circulating hot air, they require ample space to breathe.

Therefore, Michie’s warning is for everyone who currently has their kitchen hero jammed up against the wall or squeezed into a corner.

“Many people don't realise that the vents on the back and sides of an air fryer need clear space around them,” he explained to The Express.

“A few inches might not seem like much, but it makes a difference to how safely the appliance operates.”

It’s advised that you leave at least two inches between your air fryer and the walls of your kitchen if you want to avoid a fire.

Similarly, make sure you haven’t placed your machine underneath your kitchen cupboards.

"Heat rising directly into a cabinet or the underside of a shelf is a fire risk that homeowners frequently overlook,” he reasoned. “If there isn't enough vertical clearance above the air fryer, it shouldn't be used in that spot.”

Adhering to the two inch rule means you can keep having meals like this (Getty Stock Image)

Don’t use extension cords

Anyone who uses an extension lead to power their air fryer is also advised to ditch the cable now before it’s too late.

Michie explained to the publication that air fryers draw a significant amount of power, extensions are ‘rarely rated to handle that kind of sustained load’.

“Overloading them generates heat, and heat in the wrong place is how fires start.”

Instead of using a power strip, the expert recommended plugging your device into a main socket instead.

So now you know, cook safe.