While a pair of turkeys called Freedom and Feathers were pardoned by Donald Trump on Tuesday (November 24), a grim reality is now facing them despite being spared from the Thanksgiving dinner table.

The White House said Tuesday's ceremony was the 79th turkey pardoning in what has become a long-running tradition by the US government.

However, the tradition did not become an annual event until George H.W. Bush’s administration in 1989.

Trump announced on Tuesday that Freedom and Feathers had been granted a 'full, absolute and unconditional pardon', stating they would 'live forever'.

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While you might think the turkeys have been granted a life full of joy ahead of them, the reality for the birds is a grim one.

Trump spared the turkeys at the White House (Finn Gomez/Getty Images)

The thing is, these white turkeys are not designed for a leisurely life on the farm as they have been bread over the years with turkey meat in mind.

Such turkeys are a lot heavier than those in the wild, averaging close to 30 pounds.

Because these skeletons are so large, their skeletons typically cannot support their weight.

Vox reports that one bird that was pardoned in 2013 died six months later after it struggled to adapt to that leisurely lifestyle they simply were not bred for.

Freedom and Feathers will travel to College Station, Texas, where they will spend the rest of their lives at Texas A&M University.

Before the president issued Freedom and Feathers a pardon, he spoke about his record and his continued shock at the midterm election results that saw the Democrats take control of the House of Representatives and Congress.

Freedom was pardoned by the president on Tuesday (Jim WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

“We won West Virginia by 45 points, at least I did when I was on the ballot,” Trump said.

“I don’t know what happened. I won it by a lot. I don’t know what the hell happened with this last election. Somebody, please explain it to me.”

The POTUS went on to wish Americans a happy Thanksgiving, requesting they 'spend this week in joyous company of family and friends'.

Trump stated Thanksgiving turkeys will be pardoned at the new 'missile-proof, bullet proof' ballroom from 2027.

“I’m pleased to announce that next year we’ll be able to have a special location right over there, in that rather small ballroom being built,” the president added. “It’s going to host a lot of people and a couple of turkeys next year.”