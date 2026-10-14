Trump criticized over controversial AI video and issues grim warning after man was killed by a tiger

Donald Trump has been branded as 'demented' for sharing an AI video of himself with a tiger following the death of a man at Yorkshire Wildlife Park.

William Chapman, 24, was fatally attacked at the park in northern England on Saturday (October 10), after entering the tiger enclosure. Emergency responders rushed to the scene shortly after 1.30pm BST, but despite their efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following the incident, South Yorkshire Police asked people to refrain from sharing the footage on social media. However, on Wednesday night, Trump shared the video of Chapman in the tiger enclosure to his Truth Social account, along with the caption: "Don’t ever mess with nature! President DJT."

The president then went one step further by sharing an AI video of himself with a tiger. However, in this video, Trump is the one attacking.

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The 'AI Trump' can be seen running after the mammal as he grabs him around the neck. Towards the end of the AI reel, the digital version of Trump can be seen making friends with the tiger as they embrace each other.

Trump shared the AI vid on Truth Social (@realDonaldTrump/Truth Social)

The song 'The Lion Sleeps Tonight' can be heard playing in the background.

People have been reacting to the video, with one viewer calling the president 'demented.'

"Such disrespect for a tragedy," another wrote.

"Even for him, that’s in really poor taste," said a third.





'The family are utterly devastated by their loss'

Shortly after Chapman was identified, his family released a statement expressing their heartbreak.

"William was a bright, warm and engaging young man whom his family dearly loved—and William loved them back," they said in a statement.

"The family are utterly devastated by their loss and are struggling to come to terms with what has happened."

Chapman's family said he had suffered from 'significant mental illness' and had been prescribed 'strong medication' to manage his condition.

"The family are hopeful that the relevant authorities will do their upmost to get to the bottom of why our amazing son did what he did," the statement continued.

The man has been identified as William Chapman (Family Handout)

The City of Doncaster Council has confirmed that it has launched a comprehensive health and safety investigation into the fatal incident.

The enclosure that Chapman entered currently houses two Amur tigers named Altai and Tschuna. Guests can view the tigers from a 300-meter raised walkway which runs over the secured two-acre habitat.

The park has since confirmed that Altai, the tiger who attacked Chapman, will not be euthanized.

A statement posted on X on Sunday read: "Our thoughts and heartfelt sympathies remain with the family and loved ones of the man who tragically lost his life."

In the post, the park confirmed 'the staff team who were deeply affected by events' will be receiving specialist support.

"Many, many people have contacted us about Altai, the tiger," the statement continued.

"We can reassure everyone that he is safe and well and will not be euthanised as a result of this incident."