Devastated family pays tribute to 'bright, warm' man killed in tiger enclosure at UK wildlife park

The heartbroken family of a young man who died after entering a tiger enclosure at a wildlife park in South Yorkshire has paid tribute to him, describing their son as "bright, warm and engaging."

William Chapman, who was in his mid-20s, visited the popular Yorkshire Wildlife Park situated near Doncaster on Saturday afternoon. Tragically, he was attacked after going into the big cat's pen, suffering catastrophic injuries.

Emergency responders rushed to the scene shortly after 1:30 p.m. BST, but despite their efforts, he was pronounced dead inside the enclosure.

The horrific incident prompted an immediate evacuation of visitors and staff from the surrounding grounds, with the visitor attraction remaining shut to the public for three consecutive days as authorities secured the scene.

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Breaking their silence following the weekend tragedy, Chapman's relatives released an emotional statement on Tuesday evening expressing the immense grief that has gripped their household.

William was sadly killed at Yorkshire Wildlife Park last weekend (SWNS)

"William was a bright, warm and engaging young man whom his family dearly loved—and William loved them back," the family said in their statement.

"The family are utterly devastated by their loss and are struggling to come to terms with what has happened."

The family also disclosed that Chapman had experienced significant health challenges in the years leading up to the tragedy.

According to his relatives, he had suffered from "significant mental illness" over a prolonged period and had been prescribed "strong medication" to manage his condition.

However, his parents noted that it remains the responsibility of the coroner to establish whether his ongoing mental health struggles contributed directly to his actions on Saturday afternoon.

"The family are hopeful that the relevant authorities will do their upmost to get to the bottom of why our amazing son did what he did," the statement continued.

Altai, the tiger responsible for the fatal injuries will not be euthanised as a result of the tragedy (Yorkshire Wildlife Park)

In the wake of Chapman's death, City of Doncaster Council confirmed that it has launched a comprehensive health and safety investigation into the fatal incident.

Investigators from local regulatory departments and wildlife welfare bodies are expected to examine physical barriers, visitor security perimeters, and emergency response procedures established around the tiger enclosure.

The wildlife park, located in Auckley near Doncaster, is home to a wide range of endangered predators and large carnivores and is one of the UK's most frequently visited animal conservation reserves.

While the tragic incident resulted in the loss of William's life, officials were able to confirm that the tiger responsible for his fatal injuries would not be euthanised.

Officials at the park have maintained close cooperation with emergency services, health inspectors, and council representatives as the investigation continues into how the perimeter was breached.