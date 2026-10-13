Devastated family pays tribute to 'bright, warm' man killed in tiger enclosure at UK wildlife park
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Devastated family pays tribute to 'bright, warm' man killed in tiger enclosure at UK wildlife park

The family of William Chapman, who died after entering a tiger enclosure at Yorkshire Wildlife Park, has paid tribute to their 'warm' son.

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Featured Image Credit: Family Handout

Topics: UK News

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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