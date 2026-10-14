Details emerge as man who was killed by tiger after jumping into enclosure is former child actor

William Chapman, who was fatally attacked by a tiger at Yorkshire Wildlife Park in northern England on Saturday (October 10), was a former child actor, it has been revealed.

Chapman, who was in his mid-20s, was attacked after entering the tiger enclosure, which houses Amur tiger, Altai. Emergency responders rushed to the scene shortly after 1.30pm BST, but despite their efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

It has now been revealed that Chapman was a child actor and had starred in a number of UK TV shows, including the ITV production May Contain Nuts, which aired in 2009. He starred alongside Shirley Henderson, who played Moaning Myrtle in the Harry Potter film series.

He also starred in the BBC True Stories series in 2012, as a young boy called Edward Jenner.

Advert

Flowers have been left outside Yorkshire Wildlife Park following the incident (Dave Higgens/PA Wire)

After he was identified yesterday (October 13), Chapman's family released a statement that read: "William was a bright, warm and engaging young man whom his family dearly loved—and William loved them back.

"The family are utterly devastated by their loss and are struggling to come to terms with what has happened."

His mother described him as 'passionate about acting and drama' in a blog post unearthed from more than 12 years ago, the Mirror reports. He had also attended a performing arts school from the age of four.

The Jackie Palmer Stage School, located in High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, has since paid tribute to the man.

"Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with William’s family and friends during this incredibly difficult time," they wrote in a Facebook post.

"We loved watching William grow, both as a person and as a performer, during his time with us. It was a privilege to be part of his journey, and he will be remembered with great fondness by everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him."

It concluded the post by saying Chapman will 'always have a special place in their heart.'

Yorkshire Wildlife Park is home to two Siberian tigers (Getty Stock)

"Rest in peace, William."

According to his mother's blog post, Chapman is also said to have worked as an extra on the 2015 film Pan, which she said was a 'wonderful experience for him.'

The blockbuster starred Levi Miller as Peter and Hugh Jackman as Blackbeard.

Yorkshire Wildlife Park release statement

On Sunday, the park released a statement sending their 'thoughts and heartfelt sympathies' to the family.

"We would like to thank everyone who has expressed their concern following yesterday's tragic incident," the X post read.

The post also confirmed that 'the staff team who were deeply affected by events' would be receiving specialist support.

Elsewhere, the park confirmed that Altai, the tiger, would not be euthanized.

"Many people have contacted us about Altai, the tiger," the statement continued. "We can reassure everyone that he is safe and well and will not be euthanised as a result of this incident."

The specialized enclosure currently houses two Amur tigers named Altai and Tschuna. Guests can view the tigers from a 300-meter raised walkway which runs over the secured two-acre habitat.