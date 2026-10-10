Police confirm man has died after entering tiger enclosure at zoo as new details released
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Police confirm man has died after entering tiger enclosure at zoo as new details released

Police say the man’s family has been informed

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Topics: Animals, UK News

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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