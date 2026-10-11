Police issue new chilling warning after a man has died entering tiger enclosure at zoo
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Police issue new chilling warning after a man has died entering tiger enclosure at zoo

Visitors heard gunshots coming from inside the zoo and noticed a large police presence at the tiger enclosure

Joe Yates

Joe Yates

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Topics: UK News, Animals

Joe Yates
Joe Yates

Joe is a journalist for UNILAD, who particularly enjoys writing about crime. He has worked in journalism for five years, and has covered everything from murder trials to celeb news.

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