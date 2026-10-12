Woman 'desperately tried to pull back' man who died after entering tiger enclosure, witnesses claim

Eyewitnesses have opened up about the moments leading up to the death of a man who entered a tiger enclosure at a zoo in the UK on Saturday (October 10).

Over the weekend, South Yorkshire Police were called to the Yorkshire Wildlife Park in Doncaster, England, following reports that a male had entered the tiger enclosure.

Authorities later confirmed that the man was pronounced dead at the scene, with the park closed for visitors on Sunday (October 11).

Anthony Hunt and his girlfriend Scarlet Hogan were at the zoo on Saturday and witnessed the shocking event unfold.

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The couple told The Telegraph that they were taking pictures of the lion, named Altai, when they realized the man had entered the enclosure.

“We tracked the tiger’s eyes, and we saw him in the corner just walking across the enclosure,” Hogan said.

"The tiger got alerted. He went into stalk mode. The tiger came flying off the ledge and approached him.

Altai (Instagram/@yorkshirewildlifepark)

“The man started praying to the tiger, bowing down to it – the tiger looked a bit confused. Up until he got attacked, it was like he was in a trance, not in reality at all.”

Hogan added: "It looked like he was taking selfies. Then when he got on all fours, he started praying. It was the strangest thing ever.

“He had arms wide open ready for the tiger to attack him. It was quite bad. We were just stood there, frozen... the last thing we saw was the tiger’s jaw on his neck.”

Hunt went on to say that a woman 'desperately tried to pull back' the man from jumping in the enclosure, but he 'overpowered her and jumped off'.

He added: "We spoke to her after and she was like, ‘I tried to pull him back’ but I guess she didn’t want to risk her own life as well.

“We did hear some gunshots, but that was when they shot the ground, then the police told us [the man] was pronounced dead.

"The woman said the man was saying something religious."

The couple added that they saw the man dancing 'erratically' earlier on in the day while they parked their car, but didn't think anything of it at the time.

Police arrived at the scene on Saturday (SWNS)

In a statement released on Sunday, Yorkshire Wildlife Park confirmed the park remained closed so that staff affected could receive specialist support.

It also confirmed the tiger would not be euthanised.

"We would like to thank everyone who has expressed their concern following yesterday's tragic incident," the park said.

"Our thoughts and heartfelt sympathies remain with the family and loved ones of the man who tragically lost his life."

On the tiger, Altai, it added: "We can reassure everyone that he is safe and well and will not be euthanised as a result of this incident."