Witnesses speak out after man dies entering a tiger enclosure as new details emerge
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Witnesses speak out after man dies entering a tiger enclosure as new details emerge

The man who jumped over a fence to enter the enclosure was reportedly 'enjoying' viewing the tigers before deciding to jump in

Joe Yates

Joe Yates

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Topics: UK News, Animals

Joe Yates
Joe Yates

Joe is a journalist for UNILAD, who particularly enjoys writing about crime. He has worked in journalism for five years, and has covered everything from murder trials to celeb news.

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