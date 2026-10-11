Witnesses speak out after man dies entering a tiger enclosure as new details emerge

Witnesses have shared chilling new details after a man tragically died when he entered a tiger enclosure at a popular UK zoo.

Emergency services rushed to Yorkshire Wildlife Park in Doncaster, England, on Saturday afternoon (October 10) after visitors reported a male inside the dangerous big cat habitat.

South Yorkshire Police confirmed the man was pronounced dead at the scene, despite desperate efforts from zoo staff and medical personnel.

Bystanders who witnessed the horrifying ordeal have now come forward to share what happened moments before the fatal attack.

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According to onlookers, the man was seen listening to music and dancing near the 'Land of the Tigers' attraction before hopping over a tall fence.

One woman explained that she saw him psyching himself up while taking in the views from a raised walkway.

"The man who I saw on the bridge with his AirPods in dancing was happily enjoying seeing the tiger,” the witness said.

"He obviously wasn't with anyone and he asked a total stranger to take a picture of him with the tiger in the background.

Altai, the Amur tiger that killed the man, will not be put down - the zoo confirmed (Instagram/yorkshirewildlifepark)

"Probably the last photo on his phone. I'm not sure if he was with a carer or family member but I honestly do think he just wanted to play with the tiger.

"Tragic for his family. Tragic for the staff who were brilliant but in shock. Thankfully the tiger survived.”

Another witness told reporters that zoo staff acted quickly once the man was inside the habitat.

"Shots were fired into the air to make a noise and distract the tiger. The animal wasn't shot and is absolutely fine and not injured," they explained.

"The barriers are huge. You would have to really want to get inside the enclosure to be able to do it. From start to end the incident was over within minutes. The keepers did everything they could. It's horrific."

Since the incident, animal rights advocates and the general public have expressed concern over the fate of the tiger involved in the attack.

However, Yorkshire Wildlife Park issued a statement confirming the animal, an Amur tiger named Altai, will not be put down.





"We would like to thank everyone who has expressed their concern following yesterday's tragic incident," park officials announced on social media.

"Our thoughts and heartfelt sympathies remain with the family and loved ones of the man who tragically lost his life.

"We can reassure everyone that he is safe and well and will not be euthanised as a result of this incident."

Tiger King star Carole Baskin also weighed in on the tragedy, defending the animal's natural instincts.

“The tiger was not doing anything wrong by being a tiger. I am relieved to hear that the animal was not harmed," the Big Cat Rescue CEO said.

“We don’t yet know all the circumstances that led to this man’s death, and it would be wrong to speculate.

"What we do know is that a tiger is a powerful wild predator, and no amount of captivity, training, or familiarity can change that."

South Yorkshire Police have urged the public to avoid sharing any distressing footage of the incident that has been circulating online.