Thousands were evacuated from Manchester's Co-op Live arena on Sunday night (November 22), as fans describe people 'coughing and choking' after an 'unknown substance' was released in the crowd.

Police declared a 'major incident' at the UK venue, after reports of fans at US rapper Don Toliver's show suffering from the effects of a substance that was released into the crowd.

The North West Ambulance Service said that more than 80 people, some with eye and respiratory symptoms, required immediate treatment on site.

One fan described 'people running' as he could smell 'some sort of substance in the air'.

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Police initially thought it might be tear gas, but later referred to an 'unknown substance'.

Another witness, Ben Stevenson, told the Manchester Evening News he was in the standing area of the arena when he 'started coughing and (my) eyes were kind of itchy'.

A 'major incident' was declared at the arena on Sunday night (November 22). (Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Joey Howe, who was at the concert, told Sky News: "I looked left and I saw a lot of people streaming towards the kind of concourse area, and straight away your panic kind of sets in.

"He's rushed off stage and just kind of like left in that moment of what's going on. At that moment in time, that split second between the lights coming off, that rushing off stage, people rushing away from the actual centre where everybody was standing, then you kind of have this sense of smell of this kind of gas."

A statement from Assistant Chief Constable Steph Parker, who is Gold Commander for the incident, read: "Our priority was to ensure the safety of every person that was attending the concert.

More than 12,000 people were evacuated. (Ryan Jenkinson/Getty Images)

"Several people were treated on site, and one has been taken to hospital at this time. Anyone who has left the event and since become unwell is advised to attend their local hospital.

"We understand the concern that this incident will have raised - particularly those with loved ones at the venue last night - and we’d like to thank everyone for their patience as we dealt with it."

The show was part of US rapper Don Toliver's Nitrous tour. (Mat Hayward/Getty Images)

Officers further noted that 'decontamination is being carried out as a precaution' at the venue, which is the UK's largest arena.

Parker added: "There were over 12,000 people in attendance during this concert who were safely escorted from the arena so they could make their way home.

"Our declaration of a major incident has allowed us to ensure emergency services and partner agencies can work together quickly and effectively to coordinate a safe response."