New York Assemblyman Jordan Wright has responded to online speculation that he's a 'lizard person' following the release of some odd footage taken at ah City Hall press conference.

The clip was recorded on Friday while Mayor Zohran Mamdani spoke to reporters about a plan to close the notorious NYC prison, Rikers Island.

It shows Wright, 32, appearing to flash a small grin before blinking and rolling his eyes into the back of his head.

Social media users who shared the footage claimed the Democrat, who represents Harlem’s 70th District, was a reptile in disguise. One said that was ‘how lizards blink’ and suggested aliens straight out of Men in Black were walking among humans.

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Conspiracy theorist and media host Alex Jones amplified the footage by sharing it on X (formerly Twitter), where it racked up millions of views. Rather than calling him a lizard, Jones captioned the clip with his own supernatural claim, calling it "SHOCK VIDEO: for the first time ever demons, crossing the astral plane into our dimension, has been caught on film in New York City."

Jordan Wright, 32, is a Democratic assemblyman for New York’s 70th District in Harlem. (Adam Gray/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Wright has now spoken out about the clip, telling New York Post that he could not explain the footage.

he said: "I have no idea what was going on in that video. I'm really not sure," he said

He pointed to his work as a lawmaker as evidence that he is human.

"Obviously I’m a human being"

“Obviously I’m a human being, and my humanity can be seen through my legislation like the $4 million for the WE ACT environmental justice center in Harlem,” he said. “I can’t speak to any reptiles or aliens.”

Wright is the son of Manhattan Democratic Party chairman Keith LT Wright.

He championed the $4 million allocation from the state's capital projects budget for the center, which is under construction in West Harlem.





The assemblyman won re-election in November to represent District 70, which covers Manhattanville, part of Hamilton Heights and most of Central Harlem.

He ran uncontested in the general election after being democratic socialist Conrad Blackburn in the Democratic Party Primary in June.

Wright was standing in the crowd at City Hall when the footage was captured, behind the mayor as he addressed reporters.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani vowed to reduce New York’s jail population by 2,500 inmates over five years. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

At the event, Mamdani vowed to reduce New York’s jail population by 2,500 inmates over five years and unveiled a sweeping plan for the Rikers complex. CBS News reported that the plan would replace Rikers with four smaller jails across the city.

The City Council will need to approve the five-year delay, which would see the jail network close in 2032, when all the smaller lockups are expected to be completed.